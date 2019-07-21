Cocktails With... Paula Barclay

Paula Barclay General Manager, Barita Investments Limited

Home is… where my husband and son are. But officially, Westmoreland is where I was born, and Kingston is where I now belong.

My favourite thing to do… is enjoy some fine dining. A good table and a good meal? Love that.

Little-known fact about my hometown… the people are the heart and soul of it all. Very warm and endearing.

The icon from my hometown… goes wherever I go in my memories, because that would be my beloved grandmother Lucille Scudder. She was absolutely one of God's angels that He lent us for a little while.

What I love about my icon… she was such a warm, healing spirit. She could soothe any bruise, calm any stress, fix any problem.

My go-to songs en route to work… are songs that strengthen my faith and keep me focused on God as I start my day. My current favourites? The Power of Your Love and God Bless the Broken Road.

My favourite hotel in Kingston… is Strawberry Hill. It's warm and cosy, a real home away from home with good food, beautiful scenery and always that cool, mountain breeze.

If I were to purchase real estate in Kingston, it would be… somewhere in the hills of St Andrew. I love a cool retreat.

For a good time in my hometown, I call… my sisters! They're truly my best friends.

To relax and unwind, I… retreat to my bedroom patio. It's where I go to meditate and release any stress and refocus. My other favourite place to unwind? My mother's arms — we're never too old for mom, right?

Heels or flats? I'm all 'bout comfort, so it's flats.

Favourite finance magazine? Harvard Business Review.

Jeans or an LBD? Definitely jeans!

My next big project… is really a big one, and it's about growing the Barita network, both digitally and physically.

To me, a game-changer… is never satisfied with the status quo, so they create a whole new standard, a whole new set of rules for a smarter, better way to play.

The one thing I reference for inspiration… whenever I need to feel inspired, I know I can find what I'm looking for in poetry.

My hero is… my dad. That one was easy!

I am the woman I am because… my father inspires me, my faith sustains me and my husband and son motivate me to keep growing, to keep evolving and to keep my loved ones close to my heart.