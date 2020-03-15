Cocktails With - Tiffany Lawson

You have solidified your name as one of the top financial advisors at Sagicor. How has your experience been?

It has been challenging, yet rewarding. Honestly, I'm still in awe at how far I've got having been in the industry for such a short period of time. When I started, I thought this career was all about sales, but it is much more! So much work goes into earning clients' trust, knowing your products, and knowing about the different aspects of financial portfolio management in order to make the best recommendations for a client's needs. And then you really build a relationship with these people — they become more than just a “client”. Every day I wake up I am so grateful for all my clients who have trusted me to help them build and protect their wealth.



What's the one business tip you got that you've never forgotten?

In this industry we get a lot of no's. We have to deal with rejection on a regular basis and that can take a toll on you. The best business tip I've ever received was to remember that one bad day doesn't mean it has to be a bad week, and one bad week doesn't mean it has to be a bad month. This advice not only motivates me to continue going, but forces me to learn from my failures instead of dwelling on them.

What's the one piece of financial advice that you most often share. Why?

Every mickle mek a muckle! People oftentimes put off saving or investing because they feel like they're starting out too small — but imagine if they had started saving that “small” amount of money five years ago and allowing that money to make them more money! It's never too early to start and there is no money that is too “little” to start with.

How would you define success?

It sounds clichéd, but I define success based on my happiness. Happiness comes from peace of mind, and my peace of mind comes from knowing that I did my best to be the best that I am capable of being. To know that I have worked to get the life I truly want and deserve instead of settling: that's success.

What has been your most humbling experience career wise?

Learning to ask for help. I spent so much of my 20s trying to prove to myself how independent and self-reliant I was, and this business has taught me to just learn to ask for help. I'm still so new to the business — there are people who have been successfully doing this for decades, so why not learn from them when I can? This is not a field where I can just Google answers to questions or advice on business issues — there is no shame in asking more experienced people for help.

What lesson has been the hardest to learn?

To stop playing with my own potential. I know what I'm capable of. Sometimes, I'll accomplish something I didn't think was possible, and I realise that's only a glimpse of all the potential I have. But at the end of the day, I know I can get there. I just need to be willing to make the necessary sacrifices and remove the self-doubt.

In your business, is it more important to be liked or respected?

Respected. Unfortunately, financial advisors have to oftentimes give clients hard facts that they may not want to hear, or talk about possibilities that they don't want to think about. You don't want to entertain the thought that you could become critically ill; you don't want to even think about the fact that none of us knows when our last day on this Earth will be. But the truth is, we wouldn't be doing our jobs if we didn't force you to think about these things, and at the end of the day you will respect and appreciate your advisor for making you take those necessary steps for your betterment.

Which five words best describe you?

Determined, independent, supportive, confident and happy.

Where’s your happy place?

At home with my dogs, a book and a glass of wine. I spend so much time working that whenever I get a break to just relax at home with my fur babies and enjoy a good book, it brings me joy.

Nature or nurture?

Nurture. Regardless of where someone is coming from, if they have the support and love to help them overcome their obstacles, they can reach their full potential.

Share with us the title of the last book read.

The Night Tiger by Yangsze Choo — it was so good! Reading is my favourite escape. If you ever need book recommendations, I suggest checking out Reese Witherspoon's Book Club. She hasn't failed me yet!

What food sums up happiness?

A box lunch!!! Every time I'm asked what my favourite food is, people are always amazed by my answer. But what could be better than a fried chicken (leg quarter, of course), rice and peas and curry goat gravy? Especially when you get the “brawta” pieces of curry goat in the gravy? There is no food that rivals that box lunch happiness!

What have you never understood?

How people cannot believe that pineapple belongs on pizza. Pineapple absolutely belongs on pizza! The sweetness with the saltiness of the cheese — perfection!

Heels or flats?

Heels!

Jeans or an LBD?

LBD is classic. You can't go wrong with that.

Bold red lip or soft nude?

Both — it just depends on the day. My everyday go-to is soft nude, but when I need an extra dose of confidence or I'm simply feeling a little off, I reach for my power colour and my whole mood changes. A bold, matte red lipstick!

Champagne or vodka?

Champagne! Bring on the bubbly!

Alexa, play…

I Can by Chronixx. Because that's literally how I feel every day — blessed!

Finally, what’s your personal credo?

What is for me will always be mine. I am a woman of faith so I am continuously reminding myself that my God wouldn't put a dream in my heart if it wasn't obtainable. I know I'm here for a reason so I don't worry, I just let Him do His thing.