Cocktails With... Tracy-Ann Spence

Tell us about your recent promotion and a few of your immediate plans.

I was recently promoted to COO where I have responsibility for all operational aspects of the Jamaican business and strategic oversight of the Wealth Management and Investments & Trading functions of NCBCM. My immediate plans include filling my former VP, Investments role as well as building a framework to successfully execute on some key strategic initiatives for this financial year. We have some exciting things coming, so look out.

Today is celebrated as International Women's Day. How important is this day?

We deserve more than a day, but I do appreciate that there is a deliberate effort to celebrate us women. So often we are underrated and placed in pre-defined boxes. International Women's Day allows us the platform to showcase the phenomenal things that women are capable of. I endorse this year's multigenerational theme of gender equality. As Michelle Obama said, “There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish.”

What advice would you give today to your 16-year-old self?

Life is short… don't get so worked up over things you can't control. Life is 10% what happens to you and 90% how you react to it.

What's the one financial tip that you most often share. Why?

Build a habit of investing from early. “Pay yourself first” and read the book The Richest Man in Babylon.

What's the one business tip that you got that you've never forgotten?

Business is a team sport. You could be the best at what you do, but if you don't have the right team you may never win the championship.

Has the definition of wealth changed in the last three decades? If so how?

I don't think the basic definition of wealth has changed, but I think people's approach to wealth has evolved. No longer is wealth seen as only achievable by a select few. With increased investor education, awareness, market accessibility and product innovation, wealth has become more attainable. And the truth is, wealth for me may be different from what wealth means to others.

In your business is it more important to be liked or respected?

I would say respected.

What has been your most humbling experience careerwise?

This promotion would have to be up there as one of the most humbling experiences. The level of support and positive feedback that I have received have been extremely humbling and at the same time a confidence-booster.

Where's your happy place?

I love to travel, so any city or country where I get to experience new cultures.

Nature or Nurture?

Nurture.

What is your greatest fear?

Failure.

What lesson has been the hardest to learn?

That it is okay to fail… it's not how many times you fall down, but how many times you get back up.

What talent do you yearn for?

I wish I could sing.

What food sums up happiness?

Sugar & Spice plain cake!

What have you never understood?

I have never understood how someone can commit murder, especially of children, and sleep okay at nights.

Heels or flats?

Most definitely flats… and even if I do wear heels, the flats are probably somewhere nearby.

Jeans or an LBD?

Depends on the occasion; I like both.

Romantic movie or comedy?

Romantic comedy.

Ballet recital or opera?

As a former dancer, it would have to be the ballet.

Rum or wine?

Rum, of course! My mother would disown me if I said otherwise. But seriously, I'm an Appleton Reserve with tonic water lady.

Finally, what's your personal credo?

Be true to yourself and life will be true to you.