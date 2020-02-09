Cocktails With.. .Amanda Brown

Season 3 The Voice alum Amanda Brown has just delivered a scintillating set. Indeed, her refreshing sound received lusty applause from the hundreds out in support of the Taste of Tryall fund-raiser. In chillax mode and enjoying a drink of Appleton and Ting we're eager to get to know a tad more of the Rock-blooded, US-born singer-songwriter.

Congratulations on your well-received set. How did you feel about your performance in Jamaica?

Thank you very much. I felt good about it and excited to be performing my original music in Jamaica for the first time.

You were on the popular NBC Voice series... how has that helped your career?

Being on The Voice has helped my career in many ways. However, my biggest takeaway after having performed on that show was the importance of self-care and self-trust. I learned to pay closer attention to my “inner voice” and to trust my gut, no matter what people around me might say or think.

How would you describe your musical styling?

Alternative pop.

What has been the highlight of your stay in Jamaica?

This is a difficult question because there have been so many memorable moments, from the food to the weather, but if I had to choose one thing, I'd say the people have been the highlight. Everyone I've come across has been warm and welcoming.

What were five takeaways from your stint on The Voice?

1. To trust my inner voice, as I stated before.

2. My fans/supporters are some of the best in the world.

3. If at first you don't succeed, try again.

4. Try not to obsess too much over a performance after it's been released into the world. There's nothing you can change at that point, so learn to enjoy it rather than critique every little thing about yourself.

5. I love music (I knew this beforehand but after my stint on The Voice, I was that much more certain of my calling to a career in music).

What words of advice would you give today to your younger self?

Be kind to yourself.

What has been your most humbling experience careerwise?

Performing as a backing vocalist for Adele at Glastonbury. Performing in front of more than 150,000 people, with them singing back to us was humbling, for sure. I felt the power of music in that moment and saw myself and everyone else that was there as mere vessels of it.

In your industry is it more important to be liked or respected?

I suppose it depends on who you are asking. For me, I prefer to be respected. I want to be known for being one of the best at what I do. Not to say one can't be both liked and respected, but if I had to choose it would be the latter.

What is your greatest fear?

Boredom.

What lesson has been the hardest to learn?

That those you love may not always love you back, no matter how much you want them to.

What food sums you up?

This is tough. I love to eat and I could list a number of things here depending on my mood but if I had to choose one thing, I'd say a seafood paella. Every mouthful is different and tasty and also, I love seafood. Hahaha!

What have you never understood?

How some feel they have a right to tell others who they can and cannot love.

How would you describe your personal style?

Rock and roll, chic, minimalist.

Heels or flats?

Heels...always!

Jeans or LBD?

Leather pants.

Romantic movie or comedy?

Romantic movie. I'm a sap.

Barbra Streisand or Celine Dion?

Babs!

Finally, what's your personal credo?

I believe honesty in life helps one avoid many unnecessary pitfalls. I aim to be honest across the board, from my personal relationships, to my internal monologues, to business, to music.