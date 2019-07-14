My Kingston – JOSHUA MEEKS

Joshua Meeks aka Tessellated

Musical artiste, producer & songwriter

When, how and where did the music bug hit you?

Music has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, but my passion for it really started to grow around the ages of 15-16 when I first experienced some live shows (Major Lazer was the first) and experimented with creating my own music rather than just performing as I had before. After that I was hooked and it's been something I've been working on consistently ever since.

What does one do for an encore after the smashing success of Pine & Ginger?

To me, an encore implies the show has already ended. In my eyes, Pine & Ginger was just the beginning of my musical career. So for me it's more about releasing consistent quality work & pushing the boundaries of the craft rather than trying specifically to one-up something or repeat it.

How are you prepping for Sumfest?

I've been doing a lot of rehearsals with the band & vocal practice but at the same time trying to keep a healthy balance of the various elements in my life to be ready mentally & physically for the performance.

What can the audience expect?

They can expect something different — I'm bringing my music and style into the Sumfest arena unadultered, so the same unique fusion that's present in my recorded music will be on full display during the live show!

What's next after Sumfest?

After Sumfest I'm doing a smaller, more intimate show on the 25th for anyone who wants to get a more personal experience! Details will be out soon. Further on I'll be releasing a couple singles and an EP towards the latter part of the year.

Who are your music influencers and why?

To be honest, to list my music influences would be to list everyone I've ever listened to. I feel like I learn something from every single thing I hear, even if it's just that I don't want my music to sound like that. There's magic in every piece of music and while I have my personal favourites I feel it's the fluidity of my influences that allows me to create the music I do.

What would have been your advice to your 12-year-old self?

I could give a lot but I know I wouldn't have listened! Some things just have to be learned through experience so I think I'd just leave myself be as I'm happy with where I am now and I wouldn't be here without making the mistakes I did and learning certain lessons the hard way.

Apple came calling and Learnt Some Jazz Today is the featured track on its newest ad for AirPods. How important is it to be prepared for calls like that, and what was your takeaway from that call?

I'm going to tie this in with another question you asked: What is your personal credo? I believe in work and intention. My favourite saying is 'The harder you work, the luckier you'll become.' This ties in with the Apple situation, in that being prepared to seize the opportunities that pass by is one of the most essential things. People who are constantly working towards their goal are on the lookout for these opportunities. People tend to see them as lucky, but the truth is they are just looking where others might not be.

Jazz or Rock?

Jazz.

Comedy or romance (film)?

Comedy.

Popcorn or peanuts?

Popcorn (especially with caramel).

Were you able to record with five musicians, living or dead, who would they be and why?

Quincy Jones, simply because he's the master of production. Alice Coltrane because of the raw and pure experimental nature of her work. Damian Marley because he was a big inspiration growing up and one of the best Jamaicans to ever do it. Jacob Collier because I feel he is one of the few really pushing boundaries in pure musicality in this generation, and finally Justin Bieber because... money.