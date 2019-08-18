My Kingston - Chris Dehring

What was your first reaction when you got the call about being conferred with Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander?

I awoke to a bunch of Whatsapp messages congratulating me and I had no idea what for. One of those messages had the newspaper clipping with the announcement. It was both surprising and very humbling because you don't really realise other people are noticing your life's work while you are busy just living it. It re-energises you to the task at hand if you believe you are making a difference.

What would you say today to your 13-year-old self?

Listen more to mom and dad! They knew what they were talking about. Cherish the moments... they go by fast!

What would you say to an auditorium of young people eager to graduate and leave Jamaica?

An overseas experience is always great, especially if you use it to make a real difference and exploit real opportunities back home.

Who remains the one person you look up to?

So many to pick one. But, if only one, Mummy!

Were you able to remedy five things about Kingston in 24 hours which would they be?

Crime, traffic, potholes, water shortages and power cuts.

Were you to sit at a table and pick the brains of five industrialists, living or dead, who would they be and why?

Bill Gates: He started the 4th industrial revolution.

Gordon 'Butch' Stewart: He built a globally recognised brand from right here in Jamaica.

Michael Lee Chin: How a “lickle Portland yute” could make it so big in a foreign land?!

Mark Zuckerberg: Digital native... how to think like one!

Rihanna: A global brand true to her Caribbean roots.

Where's your favourite restaurant in Kingston?

Liguanea pan chicken man... Northside Plaza... loyal customer since pan chicken was born!

Which song is currently on rotation in your car?

Toast by Koffee.

Home is…

Wherever my family is, but preferably anywhere in the Caribbean.

Favourite hotel?

Sea Cliff Hotel Resort & Spa, Port Antonio, Portland.

What's your Kingston secret?

Playing Masters League football every Sunday at any football ground in Kingston.

Bus, taxi or tube?

Tube... so much faster and you always see interesting people.

Where do you go to let your hair down?

Portland... every chance I get.

Last book read?

Many Lives, Many Masters by Brian Weis.

What are you up to at the moment for work?

Trialling ReadyNET, our hi-speed broadband service to complement ReadyTV, our wireless digital pay TV service.

Most iconic Jamaican?

Bob Marley.

Finally, what's your credo?

Aim for Pluto; if you only land on Mars, it's still where no one has gone before.