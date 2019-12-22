My Kingston — Antonio Spence

Were you born in Kingston? Tell us about your childhood.

Yes, I was born at a place called Molynes Maternity Centre. I grew up on a road called Brooks Level Road, which is between Stony Hill and Golden Spring. I have two younger sisters, Onelia and Nadia, and I am very close to my grandmother — she is my world.

What is your fondest memory of Kingston?

The years at Boys' Champs while at Calabar, and that entire vibe… the competition with Jamaica College, Kingston College was epic. What was nice about Kingston, too, is that in December my family and I would walk the mall and window-shop. Every time it gets to this time of the year, those memories come back.

What do you love most about Kingston?

I love everything about Kingston — the love-hate relationship with the traffic (laughs), the high-rises with the mountains as our backdrop. But what's great about it is that it is evolving — even the creative resurgence of downtown is promising. I feel like Kingston's outlook has become more optimistic despite all the challenges we face.

What's the most memorable meal you've had at a Kingston restaurant?

It was this Singapore chicken thing done at Tamarind a couple of years ago. Someone had recommended it to me…that was the first time I'd heard of chicken in coconut sauce. I had several servings that evening.

When you're not talking finance, what are your preferred pastimes?

I'm a gym nut. I love to be at the gym and at my daughter's activities… I am just enjoying seeing her grow up and seeing her come into her own intelligence. Her curiosity is just bewildering. I also enjoy the few date nights with wifey — they are like gold dust!

Name your top three creature comforts?

After a nice, active session at the gym to just go home and have a nice, cold bath. I enjoy going on a drive-out to the country with my daughter, my wife and mother-in-law. And, I also love going to the movies with that crew.

You juggle fatherhood and a finance career. What's your secret?

The support I get from my mother — and brothers-in-law. They do a whole lot, which allows me to be present at work. I am incredibly thankful to have people you can trust like that with the person most precious to you in the world.

If you weren't a financier, what would have been your alternate path?

Law…I turned down law school twice.

You represent senior leadership at NCB Insurance. What is the single most important thing people should know about having insurance?

If it is that you have a loved one and you recognise that if you become ill or worse die, and these persons would be financially disadvantaged, then it is important to have things in place to take care of them. Insurance is a way to demonstrate a financial act of love.

What are your personal and professional outlooks for the year ahead?

From a business perspective, we live in a space where Jamaicans are heavily uninsured and under-insured, and as the company that is trying to provide insurance for everyone, we want to find new and better ways to bring value to all our customers and staff as we look forward to the new year. In terms of personal, I want to make sure that I continue to bring joy to my wife and daughter.