My Kingston - Emmanuel Salako

How important is your position to a company like Supreme Ventures?

At Supreme Ventures Group (SVG), we all work as a team at ensuring that we provide a winning experience for our customers that is unparalleled and that will grow shareholder's value and net profits, guaranteeing an efficient and effective organisation while adhering to the tenets of responsible gaming. My position enables SVG management to have the right data insights to make informed decisions for the strategic, functional, and operational needs of the business. Our organisation is data-driven and relies on operational data and research. To that end, I collect, integrate, analyse, and present consolidated data and information to support critical business decisions to monitor, forecast, and proactively react to the fast-changing market forces. I lead initiatives to ensure that we have cost-efficient investments, processes, and operations of BI tools and applications.

As 2019 comes to a close what has been the most memorable highlight?

My son's graduation from high school — very memorable because, in addition to being our first child, he has achieved so much, academically and in sports. It has helped me to appreciate life and the important role of being a parent.

How would you define success?

I define success as living my God-given purpose and having a positive impact on the lives of people around me.

Where is your happy place?

Primarily, my happy place is my home with my wife and children. I also feel happy in a loving and creative environment where good ideas, talents, gifts, innovations, creativity, and inspirations are encouraged and empowered to grow.

Nature or Nurture?

Both of them interplay in me at different degrees and different situations. I continuously work hard to nurture the right part of my nature via my association with a healthy environment and people who can positively challenge my thoughts process, actions, and gifts.

Is it more important to be liked or respected?

To be respected. At SVL, respect is a critical part of our core values. An organisational leader will earn respect by giving respect to subordinates and maintaining integrity, focus, accountability, accepting responsibility, creating visions, taking feedback — both negative and positive, demonstrating concerns, and care.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

That I left the Earth better than I met it.

What is your greatest fear?

Heights.

Animals or babies?

Babies.

What talent do you yearn for?

Playing the piano.

How do you respond to compliments?

I respond with gratefulness and humility.

What book do you recommend most to others?

The Purpose Driven Life: What on Earth Am I Here For? By Rick Warren.

What's the one business tip you got that you've never forgotten?

Customers are king. Customers are the very reason for the existence of every business, and they must be satisfied. I learned this early in life while helping my mother at her store, and it has re-echoed from my prep-school to my post graduate studies. Most successful businesses now invest a reasonable amount of time, money, and resources in innovative ways for customer analytics to understand and identify customers' needs, profiles, preferences, trends for successful go-to-market strategies.

What lesson has been the hardest to learn?

My inability to please everybody.

What food sums up happiness?

A well-prepared jerk chicken served with rice and peas, and raw vegetables will sum up happiness for me anywhere in Kingston. But at home, Nigerian jollof rice served with fried plantain, beef, and vegetables prepared by my wife makes me happy.

What have you never understood?

How our great-grandparents survived without phones, Internet and electricity.

What's your 2020 vacay pick?

Paris!