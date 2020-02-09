My Kingston — Frank James

Frank James

Chief Executive Officer

What's your middle name?

Alfred (for my grandpa) Rex (for my dad).

Share with us your earliest memory of Kingston.

Ward Theatre: watching the pantomime. This was a must-do family event every year when I was growing up.

What food sums up happiness?

Anything prepared by my wife or my mummy!

What's on the horizon for 2020?

I have a great team at work; working with and supporting my team to continue to grow shareholder value through the foods business.

I also have a great team at home; spending more quality time with my family.

You have climbed the corporate ladder, some might say, effortlessly. What's your take?

A proud Wolmerian, I always strive to live up to our motto, Age Quod Agis — whatever you do, do it to the best of your ability. My values, which have been instilled in me by my parents and are underpinned by my faith in God, guide my decisions and actions. I have had great mentors along the way who have helped to guide and direct me.

So, effortlessly, no. Hard work and determination, values-based decisions and actions, and guidance and direction from others, yes.

How would you define success?

Seeking, finding and embracing God's plan for your life.

Where is your happy place?

With my wife, daughter and two sons.

Nature or nurture?

Nurture. I am who I am, and whatever I have achieved is because of my parents and my family, and I give God thanks for them every day.

Is it more important to be liked or respected?

Respected.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

It's summed up in Micah 6 vs 8. “He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the LORD require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God.”

What is your greatest fear?

Taxis in peak hour traffic in Half-Way-Tree.

What talent do you yearn for?

I prefer to give God thanks for the talents He has blessed me with. That said, it would be great to be multilingual and an excellent chef.

How do you respond to compliments?

Humbly and with thanks.

What book do you recommend most to others?

The Bible.

What's the one business tip you got that you've never forgotten?

Learn all there is to know and then choose your own path.

What lesson has been the hardest to learn?

Don't let the perfect be the enemy of the good.

What have you never understood?

The viciousness, violence, cruelty and lack of regard for the value of human life that has embedded itself in our great nation.

Finally, what's your 2020 vacay pick?

It's a surprise and, since I suspect that my wife may read this article, I cannot say!