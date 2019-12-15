My Kingston - Herbert Hall

Were you born in Kingston? Tell us about your childhood.

No, I was born in the cool parish of Manchester. I spent much of childhood in church with my parents who were both priests in the Anglican faith. Like most rural country kids, whenever I wasn't in church I would spend time with friends playing marbles and making handcarts or slingshots to shoot birds and lizards… unfortunately, I was never able to shoot a bird with a sling.

What is your fondest memory of Kingston?

Coming from the country and visiting Port Royal on a school trip where I had gone into the Giddy House. My university days as a Chancellorite were also very memorable, but all of which cannot be published!

What is your idea of the perfect weekend in Kingston?

Having a lime with friends at someone's home, reminiscing about campus life and talking current affairs.

When you're not talking finance, what are your preferred pastimes?

Playing dominoes, going to the gym and playing tennis… and of course somewhere in-between a drink (or three) is involved. I also love a good oldies session like Yush, Mello Vibes, Yesterday or Footloose.

What's the most memorable meal you've had at a Kingston restaurant?

Trekking up the treacherous hills of Irish Town to have a sumptuous meal at Eits Café.

Name your top three creature comforts.

My bed, flat-screen TV, and my DJ console.

You juggle fatherhood and a career in finance. What's your secret?

Balance isn't always attainable, but when it is family time I ensure that I am fully present and prioritise everything I do in that moment. I try to create special memories for us and take them on vacations that matter.

Where and with whom do you have drinks?

The NCB Wellness & Recreation Centre is usually my first stop after work on a Friday night… if I feel so inclined I usually cap things off at Escape in New Kingston or Regency.

If you weren't a financier, what would have been your alternate path?

I could have easily been a deejay, and I believe my love for various musical genres would have led me down this path.

Your company has brokered and arranged four Initial Public Offerings in as many months. What was that experience like?

NCB Capital Markets is committed to both nation-building and satisfying the funding needs of our clients. In keeping with this, we have waived all our arranger and broker fees for our SME clients interested in listing their ordinary shares on the Junior Market. Knowing that we can be part of this significant milestone in the life of a company and in turn create value for many who would have otherwise thought wealth was out of reach keeps me going. It's really a win for everyone since this results in our providing various and attractive investment offerings to Jamaicans from all walks of life and I am humbled to be part of that experience. We intend to continue providing such opportunities even as we prepare the roadmap for bringing TransJamaican Highway — owners and operators of the east-west toll roads — to the public.

As an investment banker, what advice would you give to those looking to seriously get into the stock market?

Do your research; you don't have to be a PhD Finance to participate in any public offering. But if you are to get involved you must ask questions like: “what does the company do, how do they make money and is this a growing industry?”

Additionally, take time to read the prospectus, which has significant information about the financial performance of the company and the risks involved. It's always best practice to seek the advice of a professional.