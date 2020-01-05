My Kingston — Jeremy Whittaker

Jeremy Whittaker Film Producer/Director & Founder/ CEO of Grasshopper Entertainment

What are your middle names?

Phillip Lawson.

How did you get involved in film?

My first experience was at 19 taking a course here in Kingston at CPTC and then doing an internship at Phase Three Productions, where I was mentored by the late Richard “Pardy” Forbes. I got my first official film credit in 2001 on Shottas. I also studied film and got my degree at the University of Toronto.

What's the biggest challenge faced by today's film-makers?

Lack of funding.

Should governments in cash-strapped economies finance the film industry?

It depends. They might not be able to do it fully, but Government should certainly incentivise the indigenous film industry to promote its cultural identity and development of its local talent. Government should also incentivise (tax credits, etc) the foreign film industry as a source of income and development of the local film industry sector.

What prevails in Toronto, Canada, where you reside?

Ontario, Canada has one of the best tax incentives in the world for the film industry. This year there was over CA$2 billion spent in production in Ontario alone, most of it being in Toronto. It's a vibrant scene with productions from all over the world coming there to shoot. Government also gives grants on a competitive basis to young Canadian film-makers.

Destiny was your last project. What's next?

I'm developing a film on Marcus Garvey now. It's research-heavy and I'm taking the time to get it right.

Where is your happy Place?

Jamaica. Specifically, Port Antonio. There is a place there called GeeJam that I love. And of course, home in my bed.

Nature or Nurture?

Both. It's 50/50 for me.

Do you think it's more important to be liked or respected?

Respected.

What is your greatest fear?

My greatest fear was of heights. I overcame it by getting my skydiving wings.

What book do you recommend most to others?

The Bible, specifically the Book of John. A close second is The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle.

What has been the hardest lesson to learn?

Patience. It takes time to get things done.

What food sums up happiness?

All Jamaican food — oxtail, ackee and salt fish, mackerel run down, and stew peas. And ice cream!

X6 or Porsche?

Hopefully, one day, a Porsche.

Picket fence or high-rise?

High-rise.

What's your preferred cologne?

Sauvage Cologne by Christian Dior.

Safari or cruise?

Both!

What would most surprise people about you?

At heart, I'm very shy.

What have you never understood?

The words “you can't”.

Who do you most admire and why?

My parents. They have been excellent role models for me of hard work, perseverance and giving back.