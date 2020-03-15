My Kingston - Lainsworth Walker

What's your middle name?



Leighton, McArthur



How receptive is our medical community to the changing landscape of medical equipment?



Very! Our clinicians especially are not only eager to discover and learn about the advances in medical equipment, but even more excited to employ these advances to improve patient outcomes.



What's your earliest memory of Kingston?



Red Hills Rd — the smell from Purity bakery; Crystal Disco dances; St Richard's Primary which I attended; best pan chicken in 'di' world; Road Runner burgers; Turn Table Club; and our first indoor shopping experience at Red Hills Mall. What vibrance in just two miles!



Were you able to change something about Kingston, what would it be and why?



Indiscipline. It has destroyed our moral compass, nurtured crime and callousness and leads us further from God.



You are the technical director at one of the notable medical equipment supply companies in Jamaica. What would you say helped prepare you for this role?



My first thought was my formal training in engineering, then I thought about my years of development and special training in the industrial engineering world and those have no doubt played major roles. I do however think my mother's reinforcement of Christ's command to love your neighbour as yourself is at the heart of it. To get and do health care right, the patient must be your primary focus.



Would your message today to your younger self be any different than it was then?



No, I would however monitor myself a bit more closely.



What has been your most humbling experience career-wise?



As a young engineer I made an error in ordering a piece of equipment. My boss at the time saw the error but allowed it to go through. He had always taught me to look at the big picture, the forest and not the trees, but I 'knew' what I was doing. My error cost the company. Instead of a suspension or termination my boss in a calm voice simply said, 'I had to allow you to fail at this one. If I didn't you may never learn.' Thank you, George.



Where's your happy place?



Right next to Paula (my significant other), wherever that may be.



Nature or nurture?



Nurture. It is an amazing experience to be a part of a positive change to an already accepted negative expectation.



What's your greatest fear?

Disappointing my mother.



What lesson has been the hardest to learn?



Forgiveness. Took a while but the Lord has gotten through to me. Thank you, TLC [Tansformed Life Church]!



What food sums you up?



Pork...my favourite! Some good, 'tups ah bad, but a whole heap ah deliciousness as you partake.



What have you never understood?



Mediocrity. Why not do better, become more, push further, in everything?



What's the one thing that might surprise people about you?



That I am a Christian, and passionate about Christ.



If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?



Advancing public health care in any way. It has become my passion.