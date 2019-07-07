My Kingston — Nile Saulter

Nile Saulte Film-maker

Home is…

I feel very much at home when I'm on the move, to be honest. I'm embracing the idea of being more nomadic nowadays with overseas travel, but I always need to come back to Kingston to re-balance. Home is also West End Road, Negril, where I spent my formative years.

What are your earliest memories of Kingston?

I used to visit my grandparents here in Kingston when I was very young. I distinctly remember being overjoyed that I could watch cartoons at night because of their satellite dish. I was only used to JBC strict programming dem time deh living in the country!

Share three of your favourite chill spots.

EITS on a Sunday, Bob Marley Beach in St Thomas, and Cheffing Don on Manning's Hill Road.

What's your favourite thing to do on a Saturday night?

I go out a lot less than I used to, honestly, but it's always nice to end up at a dance in the small hours. Ideally, after a film screening event.

What's your advice to a first-time visitor to Kingston?

The chill spots I mentioned, plus a proper street dance, the wilder, the better. Especially with film-makers and artist types visiting, it's like they have an out-of-body experience the first time they go to a proper street dance and I love to see that. Also, one of the first things I say to them is that they have to try to get OUT of Kingston, even for a day.

Most iconic Kingstonian who comes to mind…

Lee “Scratch” Perry. He's like a living, breathing version of the city, in my opinion — a manic force of nature.

Sandals, sneakers, or boots?

I always say sneaker design is one area that's constantly improved throughout my lifetime, so sneakers. Glad you didn't ask about Crocs; people need to dash dem weh, haha.

Your favourite pair of kicks currently?

Puma has been doing all the right things design-wise recently. I really like the Puma RS-0 Optic.

When you're looking to have a good time, who's on speed dial?

Probably my sistren Donalee Curtis. Very vibrant energy and we can par anywhere.

Where do you go to fuel your creativity?

Always the hills, like Irish Town side. Especially if I have to write and have a serious deadline. I also feel super-inspired and creative anytime I visit the Whitney Museum in New York. I've seen some great video art there in particular.

Last film you saw? Destroyer – directed by Karyn Kusama, which I really liked.

Song currently on repeat… 50-50 by Toro Y Moi

Fave screenplay… The Passenger by Michelangelo Antonioni.

Fave magazine subscription… Wallpaper, Kinfolk and Variety are all magazines I really enjoy. I only buy them at airports, though.

Favourite pastime… Playing football, for sure. I play three-to-four times a week.

What projects are you working on?

A film script, commercial work for Puma Middle East and a personal video art thing that's too hard to explain, haha. I also just finished a video for Jesse Royal & Protoje.

What's one piece of advice you'd share with an up-and-coming film-maker?

Try to highlight the nuances that are unique to Jamaica and don't try to recreate other films you've seen too literally. Be influenced, but don't copy. Also, less is more.

How would you like to project The Rock to the world through your films?

As a way more complex place than we're given credit for, and to show more real people with feelings and tenderness as opposed to the more usual brashness. Also, that we are truly as unique as we appear to be, and we aren't revered for our culture and vibes by accident.