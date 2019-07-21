My Kingston — Ramon Small-Ferguson

Ramon Small-Ferguson Vice-President, Asset Management & Research, Barita Investments Limited

Home is... Liguanea, Kingston 6.

What are your earliest/fondest memories of Kingston?

A cold creamy ice-cream cone from Devon House. Rum and raisin can't be beat!

Share with us a few of your favourite chill spots in Kingston.

The bar by Monte Carlo Gaming Lounge at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel and Summerhouse by the Liguanea Club.

What's your favourite thing to do on a Saturday night? A night out with good friends and great food in the city — a melting pot of flavours.

What's your advice to a first-time visitor to Kingston? Visit the Kingston Waterfront and experience the renewed energy of our capital.

Most iconic Kingstonian who comes to mind?

Robert Nesta Marley. Doesn't get much iconic than Bob.

Brogues, monk straps, or sneakers?

None of the three... I'm a Clarks man.

What cologne are you splashing?

Versace Eros and Pure XS by Paco Rabanne.

What's your idea of a financial game-changer?

My idea of a financial game-changer is one who is a value creator, innovative and bold. Don't be afraid to change the status quo.

As the newly installed vice-president of asset management and research, what do your day-to-day responsibilities include?

In this role I have overall responsibility for the asset management business of Barita. In a nutshell I'm responsible for the growth and performance of all the unit trusts and pension products. I'm also to lead the development of new products. I am also the head of our investment team; and our role is to scan the market for areas of opportunity to recommend to our clients.

What does an asset management expert have to say about the country's current financial forecast?

I think the outlook for Jamaica's financial and investment landscape is possibly as positive now as it has ever been. We are in a time characterised by low interest rates, rising levels of growth and investment and declining levels of unemployment and sovereign debt. Can't ask for much more than that as an investor.

When you're looking to have a good time, who's on speed dial?

Close family and friends. I have serious 'backative'!

Where do you go to unwind?

Back to my childhood home in St Thomas.

Last remarkable moment on the stock exchange markets?

The last remarkable moment for me was the recent move of Barita's stock price from about 45 to 82 (82%) in one week.

Song currently on repeat?

Owna Lane by Teejay.

Favourite numbers game... Dominoes.

#1 Business magazine subscription... Bloomberg Businessweek.

Favourite pastime... following my favourite team Manchester United.

What upcoming projects are you working on?

The creation of new and exciting products for the Barita brand.

What's one piece of advice you'd share with a young investor?

Start early and be consistent. Don't be afraid to take calculated risks.

Who or what inspires you?

I draw inspiration from many sources. My mother Shirley Small is a critical one.