My Kingston Raoul Glynn

What's your middle name?

John

What's the one thing about you that often surprises people?

People are often taken aback by the voice when they first hear it.

How have you been enjoying Kingston?

The people are the reason I have been enjoying Kingston. Jamaicans have been very welcoming from day one.

Were you given the opportunity to change something about Kingston what would it be and why?

I have to be careful with this one as they may be consumers… but as much as I like Jamaica, the taxi and minibus drivers require much attention on the roads.

How would you define success?

I believe success comes from giving your all and striving for excellence in everything that you do. Once you have given your all, hopefully the externals align to help you exceed your targets and expectations.

What has been your most humbling experience careerwise?

In 2012, I was given an international assignment to lead the marketing team in our subsidiary in Iran. This posting took me completely out of my comfort zone but I was able to rise to the challenge and roll out marketing strategies that brought great success to the market and the company as a whole. It was very humbling for me to learn that great things happen outside of our comfort zones and it is worth it to embrace the opportunity and take calculated risks.

How would you define the meaning of life?

We have all been given one life to live; what is the point if you are not happy? Each of us has the power to create happiness for ourselves. Always choose happiness.

Where is your happy place?

With family.

Nature or Nurture?

Nurture.

Is it more important to be liked or respected?

Oh, respected for sure.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

I want to be remembered for honouring my word and delivering what I promised with integrity.

What's your greatest fear?

I fear living an unfulfilled life. I believe we create our happiness, and that is key to a fulfilling life.

Animals or babies?

Animals.

What talent do you yearn for?

Losing weight easily.

How do you respond to compliments?

Unfortunately, I accept compliments with great scepticism, but I am working on accepting them more graciously.

What book do you recommend the most to others?

The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini

What's the one business tip you got that you've never forgotten?

A mentor, Michael Bernard, once told me 'Always treat others well and with dignity.' It sounds simple but it is so true and very important. We sometimes take our colleagues for granted but it is important to remember that we are all valuable and deserve respect.

What lesson has been the hardest to learn?

It is very sad but I have learned that sometimes people cannot be taken at their word. I believe your word is your bond, but not everyone thinks that way.

What food sums up happiness?

Mum's cooking!

What have you never understood?

I wish I spoke more languages because it is so key for communication in business these days. Working on my patois.

Finally, what's your personal credo?

I have two, actually: To thine own self be true, and choose happiness.