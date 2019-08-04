SO Cocktails - Shikima Hinds

Home is… My Kingston... My Jamaica.

You travel a lot and in fact have just returned from NOLA. What's your favourite hotel?

I'm a true lover of our island; nowhere compares. My local favourite is Jamaica Inn; the beach there is just fantastic!

Le Blanc Mexico for their excellent service.

What's your travel secret?

Prepare for anything and everything. You never know who you'll meet or where you'll end up.

Bus, taxi or tube?

Taxi!

What makes an event memorable?

When you understand the client's personality and the event truly reflects their style in a unique way whilst exceeding their expectations.

What has been your most memorable event?

There have been so many, I especially get excited with the intricate details of high-profile events. I think the wedding along with the pre- and post-events for the owner of a major resort chain has been one of the most memorable experiences. Even with extreme rain each afternoon during set-up, the team was able to pull off a series of extraordinary events.

Were you able to choose a venue anywhere in the world [to host an event] where would you select, and why?

I know it's very out-of-the-box but I have this amazing concept in my head for an event in the middle of a cane field. I can't wait until I'm able to bring it to reality.

Share with us five persons on your guest list and tell us why they were chosen:

Mary J Blige because I love the honesty of how she portrays her life through music.

Ellen DeGeneres because she has an amazing and fun personality.

Kris Jenner because I just want to find out how her business mind works.

Protoje because he's the most objective person I've ever met. He will tell it like it is.

My little circle — it's very small and tight. They know who they are.

Who is your event stylist hero?

Mindy Weiss. I love the versatility of her work; she definitely custom-designs each event to suit each of her clients. I admire the fact that she collaborates well with her industry peers. I believe when industry elites collaborate it creates amazing events.

Last book read?

I needed a refresher and just reread Who Moved my Cheese by Dr Spencer Johnson.

Which song do you find yourself humming of late?

Blessed by Shenseea

Heels or flats?

I really do prefer heels. I just feel they complete the look of an outfit.

Handbags or shoes?

Handbags.

Bubble bath or shower?

A nice hot shower.

What five words best describe you?

Dedicated, respectful, make-it-happen, honest, driven.

Finally, what are you up to at the moment for work?

I'm currently placing special focus on my recently relaunched wedding planning company Island Bride Jamaica. I'm also focusing on my new event and hospitality consultation business.

The event services include event design, planning and production.

The hospitality services include hotel and restaurant evaluations, service recommendations, as well as new hospitality business development.