brandoftheweek the COVID-19 edition

It's been a few months since the earth went HAM from the insanity called COVID-19. Now, I was nowhere near dealing with my level of grief after Kobe's death only to be gut-punched by a mysterious virus that was invading every nook and cranny of the planet. This year is proving to be quite the year and we have only closed the first quarter, but I like seeking beauty in everything, so here are my top brands that have risen from the despair of this devastation.

1 Mother Nature — William Congreve said, “Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.” The environment had enough and after countless protests across the world, we the people still weren't listening to her roars. Well, after months of rona's raving, forcing humans to stay home the Earth seems to be healing from the hundreds of years of abuse done by us. Clear waters in the canals in Venice and blue skylines in China are a few examples of Mother Nature's self-loving.

2 “The measure of a country's greatness is the ability to retain compassion in time of crisis.”- Thurgood Marshall.

I have to big up the GOJ on this one. I see how hard this is for you and most definitely would not want to be in your shoes. Regardless of which side of the political aisle you may sit, you have to admit that our prime minister and his team have been stellar in their management of the crisis and their communications. Also, have to shout out to Governor Andrew Cuomo, who has been displaying exemplary leadership fighting for his state…New York.

3 Responsible capitalists — to the corporates who choose to lead with their hearts; from converting factories to produce well-needed supplies like hand sanitisers (LVMH, Bacardi & W&N), masks (New Balance), scrubs and hospital gowns (the Gap), to the ones who give away free coffee to front-line staff (Starbucks), free flights for front-line staff (JetBlue) or millions to find a cure (Microsoft, Google & Amazon). Thanks for caring and putting your money where your mouth is… the world will repay you for your courage.

4 Finally, Chairman & CEO of Visa Alfred F Kelly tweeted last week — “Yesterday I pledged to my 20,000 Visa colleagues that we will have no COVID-19-related lay-offs in 2020. There is enough sadness in the world and already too many families impacted by job losses. I have no interest in contributing to that. Our employees and clients continue to be my top priority during this challenging time.” This moved me; rarely do you see the humanity in a leader of this magnitude. Compassion, empathy and realness are a few words to describe Alfred Kelly, and we need more of him in this world.

As we try to make it through another week of our new reality let's focus on the gems of positivity… they do exist and let's also be the positive change we want from this world… Be a hero… Save a life… TAN AT YU YAAD!