designweekja2020 Jessica Ogden for Stush in the Bush

Always looking for ways to enhance its bespoke farm-to-table experience, Stush in the Bush will launch the second iteration of its al fresco dining on both the Fig Tree Deck and the Coconut Walk, with the unique work of Jessica Ogden. Limited-edition quilts and cushions will grace the lawn under a canopy of coconut trees, invoking a playful, outdoor, luxurious aesthetic.

Dining during COVID-19 presents challenges to health and safety. Bearing that in mind, Stush in the Bush principals Chris and Lisa Binns decided to curate a rustic, dining experience on the farm that feels both separate and apart. Lounging open-air on Fig Tree Deck and relaxing on the lawn in the Coconut Walk, both secluded spots, dining comes to you in an artful pallet filled with individual delights for you to unpack and enjoy on the al fresco dining quilts and cushions.

Designed in and exclusively for Jamaica, the capsule takes inspiration from the warm colours of the farm and nature, (the Bush) and derive their names from the dishes (the Stush). We see deep orange, rich green, navy and yellow produced in Ogden's unique patchwork style. Over the course of her career, she has always worked with quilted pieces, whether they be vintage quilts repurposed as garments or using surplus fabrics in quilts for French brand A P C. For this capsule Ogden has used the same quilting workshop in India, using 100% cotton fabrics, with each piece hand-quilted. Named after the dishes that have become signatures to Binns's farm-to-table experience brings an added layer of meaning and soul to each piece.

Initially, the capsule was designed with the new dining experience at Stush in the Bush in mind, but with more and more time being spent at home, it was decided that a limited run would be made available for purchase. Sold in sets with a Stush @Home Bush Kit, or separately for you to mix and match, the collection will be launched during The Jamaica Observer Design WeekJA 2020 for Christmas delivery.