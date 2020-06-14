Peta-Gaye's EMUNAH COLLECTIVE

Peta-Gaye Chong, founder of Emunah Collective, peels back layers as she shares with the Style Observer (SO) her pivot!

“My life felt like scattered pieces of a jigsaw puzzle after having pursued and completed a BSc in Accounting in 2013. I thought that this would've been the trajectory of my life. I was obedient to everything society instructed me to do; I chose what I considered a 'safe' or almost guaranteed degree to get a job...

“I did in fact get the ideal 'just leaving university' job where I was able to learn and gain invaluable experience within the banking sector. However, after four-plus years, I knew my time there had expired and decided to further my education and transition into a brand new field,” she said. Chong obtained her Masters of Science with Distinction in Management Information Systems in 2019 and charted a new course.

“Design, despite being severely unaware of it, came almost natural to me even though I had no formal education or training in this area. I was always intrigued by the world of art and design but I basically chose to keep that part of my life on the back burner because I was never sure how to seriously pursue a career in the creative field.

“Nevertheless, design opportunities in the form of graphic design constantly kept knocking at my door and I would continuously dodge these opportunities as if I was in a game of 'dandy shandy'.”

Her life took in her own words “a dramatic turn”, after being faced with constant rejection from closed doors after applying to several IT-related jobs, and “I finally decided to answer the call to design and use this gift that I had held dormant for so long. I then began to offer freelance designing services where I helped small businesses to develop their brand identity”.

Chong tells SO that she felt “there was more that was required out of me. More that God was pulling me towards. I never wanted to classify myself solely as a graphic designer because I felt like that title was too limiting. I knew I was a designer after divine revelation through constant dreams from the Lord and I slowly began accepting this new identity. While freelancing, I stumbled upon polymer clay earrings in 2019 and I thought it would be interesting to attempt something out of my comfort zone and make earrings”.

“In late February 2020, I felt like it was now or never to use what I had in front of me to make additional income. I literally followed what my mother would say to me over and over, 'turn your hand and mek fashion', so I did exactly that. I did not have an entire blueprint or super planned out business plan for my brand, but as I continued in faith and decided that I was going to perfect this craft, the ideas began coming to me.”

Indeed they did! Initially her focus was more of a creative outlet with little thought of sustainability in mind. Polymer was used [which is not 100% biodegradable]. After taking the time to research and understand the fashion industry, Chong recognised that she could actually contribute to the sustainability of the environment and reduce her carbon footprint by gravitating towards mindful making; focusing on styles that were not trend-specific but timeless and unique.

“I believe that my brand falls in the category of slow fashion” she states, “as each piece is built with longevity in mind, rather than simply a one-time wear.”

Her handmade polymer clay earrings are available in a variety of sizes, shapes and colours ranging from solids which are more contemporary and modern and suited for a more sophisticated style, to vibrant and tropical abstract patterns, which are the current obsession.

Check out the collection at www.emunahcollective.com and sneak peeks: @emunahcollective.

SO, what's next?

Chong is eyeing expansion from clay-made accessories into handmade leather goods and possibly even dabbling a bit into her line of sandals.