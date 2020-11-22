Shaun Griffith Perez for Port of Spain Fashion Week

Whites, blacks, greens and greys are the colours which dominate designer Shaun Griffith Perez's 2020/2021 Resort collection, “Relentless”, which explores life and the challenges meted out, is a 12-piece collection that incorporates chiffon, organza, cotton, linen and spandex, climaxing with the most fundamental milestone in every life: the day of birth.

“2020 is such an emotional year. Aside from the pandemic, I also lost my dad while I was working on the collection. When I looked at his life, I saw how much he lived; even when he was sick, he did so much to make himself and others around him better. At the end of the day, it's all about life!” the designer shared.

Credits

Photos: Courtesy POS Fashion Week 2020

Photography: Studio 28 Photography by Udean Joseph

Make-up: Angel Joseph/Imagine Cosmetics

Location: KD's Fondes Amandes, St Ann's, Trinidad