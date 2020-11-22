'Relentless'
Shaun Griffith Perez for Port of Spain Fashion Week
Shaun Griffith Perez for Port of Spain Fashion Week
Whites, blacks, greens and greys are the colours which dominate designer Shaun Griffith Perez's 2020/2021 Resort collection, “Relentless”, which explores life and the challenges meted out, is a 12-piece collection that incorporates chiffon, organza, cotton, linen and spandex, climaxing with the most fundamental milestone in every life: the day of birth.
“2020 is such an emotional year. Aside from the pandemic, I also lost my dad while I was working on the collection. When I looked at his life, I saw how much he lived; even when he was sick, he did so much to make himself and others around him better. At the end of the day, it's all about life!” the designer shared.
Credits
Photos: Courtesy POS Fashion Week 2020
Photography: Studio 28 Photography by Udean Joseph
Make-up: Angel Joseph/Imagine Cosmetics
Location: KD's Fondes Amandes, St Ann's, Trinidad
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy