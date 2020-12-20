'Tis The Season With Orchids By Opal

This year has given “home for the holidays” a new meaning. For those of us who are so blessed, not only are we grateful to have the gift of being home with our families but we are even more grateful for having the gift of life.

For the seasoned gardener and for those who, like me, are still learning and unlikely, this season of warmth and togetherness brings with it the calming and purposeful desire to bring our comfort spaces more in line with the season's cheer.

So, what did the Unlikely Gardener do? She humbly asked for help and called orchid and landscape expert Opal Wilson to cultivate a little merry and bright.

The spruce-up

The non-creative knows well that one may have a vision and a vibe but has great uncertainty about its execution. Thankfully, Opal was there to the rescue, with a serving of Christmastide, to troubleshoot, starting with my despondent: “Opal, my garden isn't popping.”

Step one

Opal advises: Before going out to purchase, do a deep-clean of the garden. Remove clutter, trim hedges and repot where necessary. Then, consider shifting things around to highlight another area and/or to bring things to the foreground. Then add colour to complement or to contrast for the garden to pop. Layer plants or place them at different heights.

Garden magic

Looking at the before and after, we have two completely different looks. With her professional eye, Opal was of the view that my garden was too green and needed colour…too much green foliage. The pots of orchids were being hidden among the palms. The pots [that were in between the palm trees] themselves add a pop of colour.”

Working with the existing framework, Opal explains, “We didn't want to dig up your garden…especially with a few weeks away. We just added more colour and moved things around.”

Regarding plants that were removed, nothing was thrown out. New homes were identified for easy relocations with the new “Christmas spruced-up” entrants being bromeliads, anthuriums, dendrobiums and Cordyline Rubra.

1. Moving pots around

“The pots with the dendrobiums were hidden against the perimeter wall as were the pots with the bromeliads which needed more light for their true colour and brilliance to show. We moved them to highlight them.

“For the existing potted bromeliads, the desired area had a gentle slope and so instead of propping up the pots, we chose to better secure them by digging out some of the earth and tilting them a bit. Kudos to Renardo Smith, the resident gardener, for that idea…Who says everything needs to be vertical?

“For acclimatisation, over the bromeliads we placed palm fronds to protect them from harsh sunrays. Similarly, we also removed palm fronds throughout the garden to allow more light to come in,” Opal explains.

2. Fixing and adjusting the vandas

“Some of the vandas on your palms were too low down… the roots were well into the soil…. rotted roots were removed and the plants were repositioned on the palm trees.”

3. Why bromeliads at the base of the palm?

“Bromeliads add colour immediately…the use of neoregelia variety especially…they are popular because of the variety in their foliage provides.

4. Why more dendrobiums were added to the existing pots

“The dens that were originally alone in the pots were mostly antelope type dens which are quite tall… the pot needed shorter plants so I used the phalaenopsis hybridised dens. They have bigger blooms which add colour.”

5. What's next

“The white and grey themed section of the garden [not pictured] will be accentuated by white blooming dendrobiums to be placed on the palm trees above the Texas sage. We will also be up lighting the palm trees.”

Opal's tips & trends for the season

1. During the yuletide, dine outdoors in the garden and embrace the essence of the season. This will also give you space to social distance if you plan on seeing family and friends in keeping with COVID-19 protocols.

2. Look out for sculptures and other accessories that will add interest to your garden.

3. #TrendingPlants: Anthuriums, bromeliads, exotic palms (bottle, Bismarck, lipstick) and ferns to include Platycerium.

If you're looking for that special orchid for that special someone in this very special season, then Orchids by Opal will not disappoint. Tel: 876-381-2016

Warm wishes for the season

Although this Christmas may not be the one that you envisaged at the beginning of the year, nature has been faithful in her constancy and has rewarded many of us with gifts of jewelled offerings as a result of any extra time or effort that we were able to give to our gardens and to the outdoors, owing to COVID-19 protocols. Let us therefore embrace our garden space, be it large or small, with gratitude. Do accept my personal wishes for a magical, peaceful and healthy Christmas. Not to be cliché but health is truly wealth and for those who have less to trim the Christmas tree this year, hold faith in the comfort that next year the hope of new life will not only be in the garden but in all of our lives as well.

Have a very merry and blessed Christmas from my family to yours!

Wear a mask. Wash hands. Sanitise and stay safe!