13 Designers, 6 countries Part 2 - James Black, Love YC
SO returns to the Observer's history-making, first-ever, multi-location virtual fashion show.
James Black, Love YC
James Black, Love YC, This collection encompasses the 'LOVE YC' woman's ideal summer and how she is showing up for it. It's flirty, fun and ready to take the lead in all her summer adventures. From the summer “wardrobe necessity” of a full white outfit to a resort-ready green linen tailored pants set, the collection is bursting with colour as flashes of bright orange and green dance among whites and dark denim. It's a new take on your summer basics.
James Black for LoveYC
website: www.LoveYC.co
Tel: 876-850-5969
E-mail: info@loveyc.co
Instagram: @loveyc.co
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy