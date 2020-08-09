13 Designers, 6 countries Part 2 - James Black, Love YC

SO returns to the Observer's history-making, first-ever, multi-location virtual fashion show. James Black, Love YC James Black, Love YC, This collection encompasses the 'LOVE YC' woman's ideal summer and how she is showing up for it. It's flirty, fun and ready to take the lead in all her summer adventures. From the summer “wardrobe necessity” of a full white outfit to a resort-ready green linen tailored pants set, the collection is bursting with colour as flashes of bright orange and green dance among whites and dark denim. It's a new take on your summer basics. James Black for LoveYC website: www.LoveYC.co Tel: 876-850-5969 E-mail: info@loveyc.co Instagram: @loveyc.co

