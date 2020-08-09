13 Designers, 6 countries - Mina Robertson for Haveli

Mina Robertson for Haveli- Haveli is a celebration of “easy elegance, divine femininity and legacy fashion”. The brand's debut collection introduces a fresh take on luxury with relaxed silhouettes of impeccable, flowing 100% silk and block-printed cotton. “The inspiration was connection. Connection to one's highest self and how that inspires connection to others. The focus is to honour who you are, exactly as you are,” founder and creative director Mina Robertson explains.

The brand exclusively uses textiles made from natural fibres that have been ethically sourced. “Conscious creation and consumption is our mission. Reducing impact is at the core of everything we do. Beyond protecting our environment, these textiles allow for a level of comfort, movement and freedom of expression. They will also last the test of time, which to me is the definition of luxury.”

On her approach to design, Robertson highlights, “I want each piece to feel like an extension of the body, as if the skin has simply evolved to include a thin layer of beautiful fabric that allows for the full range of expansive expression. The pyjama suits, for example, are tailored yet oversized and the material simply speaks for itself.”

Haveli carries an impressive range of sizes, with the collection retailing in sizes XS to XXXL. “Inclusivity is a must. When you walk in, or go online, I want you to feel welcomed, honoured, spiritually ignited and empowered. I've seen our Katya maxi dresses and our raw-silk jumpsuits, for example, on so many body shapes and forms spanning our entire size range, and it is magic to witness. There is nothing like the moment when the zipper goes up, the dressing room curtain goes back and a goddess walks out. I want that moment for everyone.”

Easy yet refined with an elevated bohemian feel, each piece is powerfully feminine. In rich tones spanning the rainbow, the Haveli textiles are something to behold. From silk culottes and cowl-neck camisoles to flowing maxi-dresses, silk pyjama suits and casual cotton dresses that will take you from the home office to your next 'staycation'; Haveli has embodiedthe summer 2020 aesthetic.

