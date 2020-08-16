13 Designers, 6 countries - Nefertari Caddle for Nefertari Designs

My pieces are of white linen. The pleats were inspired by my jalousie doors! One of them needed repairing so the slats were removed. They looked like scattered pleats on the ground, so I envisioned that effect on clothing with a very linear yet organic appeal.

There are also influences from water which is always in my work, and my garden ruffles that mimic the shape of petals with their fluid softness and texture. It's all very organic, feminine and fresh..

Nefertari Designs

E-mail: nefertaribarbados@hotmail.com