13 Designers, 6 countries - Part 3

SO closes the chapter on the Observer’s history-making, first-ever, multi-location virtual fashion show.

The historic multi-location virtual fashion show introduced 13 compelling narratives that ran through each collection. Emerging brands showed alongside the established, commanding style stories that were at once bold, respectful of heritage and forwardthinking.



Meiling Esau for Meiling Inc

“A Quiet Space”: A capsule collection.

Inspired by my days spent observing the world, from my verandah, as it came to a halt.

The lace, tuck, embroidery and other details echo the lines, details and architecture of my home.

Menswear designed by Anthony Reid for Meiling.

Meiling Inc

Website: www.meilinginc.com

E-mail: meiling@meilinginc.com

Tel: 1-868-627-6975/2122

Instagram: @meilinginc