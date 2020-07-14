Forever Five w/Bijoux Pandora: Summer Edition

Pandora trinkets have been go-to gifts for years. For women across the world, Pandora charms have been a way to mark sentimental moments, honour loved ones, and for many, are the ultimate ode to self-expression. For #Summer2020, new season designs are all the rage while summer-friendly themes remain on trend. From fun light-hearted pieces, to dazzling pavé settings, Pandora has a charm to commemorate each of your planned summer endeavours.

IG: pandorabijouxjamaica

Sparkling Palm Tree Dangle

This sparkling sterling silver palm tree pendant is embellished with sparkling cubic zirconias and looks fabulous worn on a bracelet or as a necklace pendant. It's a must-have for fashionistas who love the beach.

Pavé Sea Turtle

Add this sweet sterling silver sea turtle charm to your ocean-themed bracelet for a calm, dreamy element. Sparkling with 32 hand-set sparkling cubic zirconias, this turtle represents stability, patience and protection.

Blue Daisy Flower

Make the daisy flower the cornerstone of your look with the Blue Daisy Flower charm. Hand-finished in sterling silver, the daisy charm features blue hand-applied enamel that graduates in colour from the flower's edges to the sparkling centre. With a single cubic zirconia in the middle of the flower on each side, the charm is inspired by the resilient and freedom-loving symbolism of the daisy flower and adds a pop of colour and springtime flair to your collection.

Blazing Red Beaded Heart Dangle

A favourite shade of lipstick or a perfectly ripe raspberry? All that you are and all that you love is captured in colour. Inspired by the beaded designs of Purely Pandora, this heart-shaped dangle is hand-finished in sterling silver and features a claw-set buff top-cut blazing red man-made crystal in the centre. Wear it on a Pandora bracelet or necklace to define and redefine your style by choosing colours that express who you are.

Take a Little Piece of Jamaica with you!

Our exclusive Pandora Jamaica Charms are the perfect gift for yourself or a loved one to represent the beauty of our country. These charms feature our incredible flag, that was recently voted the best flag in the world, to proudly represent our nationality and also symbolize our amazing country.