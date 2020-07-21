Insync Health Wellness Beauty
Kimberly Hoffman, registered physical therapist and founder and creative director of Insync Health Wellness Beauty, grew up with her grandparents in the country, where the pharmacy was outdoors, all ailments remedied with natural alternative treatments.
The household was fully vegan. “So, it was second nature that as a physiotherapist,” she shares with Tuesday Dryer, “I wanted an alternative to pain medications for my patients and formulated our first product Turmeric Curcumin with Ginger Capsules with my aunt who is a chemist and pharmacologist cousin. Insync Health Wellness Beauty was birthed from this collaboration.”
The company's intention: To utilise the family's background in science and medicine to design products that are natural, effective and able to influence individuals to live healthier and more holistic lives. Their first product out of the way, the team recently conceptualised and developed a foursystem skincare line that would cover a complete skincare routine. “The decision to use aloe as the main ingredient was a no-brainer,” said Hoffman.
“Aloe is one of the oldest skincare treatments dating as far back as 2,000 years ago, across several cultures. This miracle plant is the most researched skincare treatment with lots of evidence to show its effectiveness in managing conditions such as eczema, acne, psoriasis,
hyperpigmentation, among others. It acts as a natural sunscreen and can effectively soothe burns and irritation. This is as a result of the large number of active components found in the wonder plant. Its 75 potentially active constituents include vitamins such as Vitamin A, C, E, B12, folic acid and antioxidants that naturalise wrinkle-causing free radicals; enzymes that help to reduce excessive inflammation when applied topically; and minerals, which also include antioxidants.
“Lucky for us this amazing plant grows easily and abundantly in our tropical climate, so we took our Jamaican-grown aloe vera, nature's gift to the skin, with its anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties, and bottled it to perfection.”
