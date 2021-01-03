Pawing Their Way Into Our Hearts

They've licked away our tears and listened to our incessant moaning when others refused to. They are certainly non-judgemental, seldom answer back, and always pay keen attention. Plus, who can resist 24-hours of guaranteed cuddles?

Happy New Year!

Lesson # 1 KINDNESS

Danielle's Tux

My Tuxedo has been an absolute blessing during COVID! It has been a year filled with uncertainty and mixed emotions, but no matter what, Tux is always there to lift my spirits. He is my best friend.

Tammy Browne, The Animal Whisperer

Animals of all sorts have long been recognised for their ability to calm and comfort people. There's the relaxation that comes from watching fish in an aquarium, the health benefits of walking your pet dog, and cats being the chosen companion for many elderly people because of their warmth and purring. Animals soothe and offer a connection, friendship, especially now, when we see less and less of one another. So many people live alone, no family near them, and now, with COVID, the fear of sickness and death is very real.

We all need friends; we all need company. Animals provide that in bucketloads! Non-judgmental, always happy to see you, dogs especially have the ability to make you feel loved and appreciated. They are capable of being not simply amazing companions, but also rescue dogs. Cats in particular are so happy to finally find their own family that the love, loyalty and devotion they show is priceless.

Jamaica has a few organisations that adopt out dogs and cats: JSPCA, the animal house; Negril pup rescue; and us at Montego Bay Animal Haven. All the animals you adopt will be sterilised, so no worries for you on that front. Our adoption fee is $5,000; others may vary, but we do insist on a good home, safe and loving, because you see, what you put into an animal is exactly what you get back. It's a known fact, people with animals live longer in general, so that has to be a good sign! Loneliness is a terrible thing, and very unnecessary. Consider adopting your best friend very soon. You won't regret it.

