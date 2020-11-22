Raabta by CLD
Known for designing for the essence of an elegant, sophisticated and confident woman, designer Charu Lochan Dass (CLD) fuses traditional Indian fashion and design with contemporary and western style.
Returning for her second showcase at POSFW, CLD's all-female collection remains in harmony with her brand promise of “magnifying femininity” with bold, rich colours, traditional gold accents and crafted jewellery pieces by D' Indian Trends.
Titled “Raabta”, the collection was created in celebration of Diwali, an annual Hindu festival honouring good over evil and light over darkness. Raabta is an Urdu word meaning connection or relationship; a connection or relationship with oneself.
“I feel that self-love is very important, and we tend to put that on the back-burner to concentrate on everything else in life. I don't in any way mean being vain, but it's important to really understand who you are and have that inner connection with yourself,”she shared.
CREDITS
Photos: Courtesy POS Fashion Week 2020
Photography: Studio 28 Photography by Udean Joseph
Make-up: Caribbean Cosmetic Company/@
imaginecosmeticstt
Jewellery: D' Indian Trends/@dindiantrends.tt
Location: Estate 101, Maraval, Trinidad/@estate101_official
CLD
Address: 55 Gallus Street, Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago
Phone: +1 868-222-5789
E-mail: charulochandass@gmail.com
Website: www.charulochandass.com
Instagram: @charulochandass
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy