Raabta by CLD

Known for designing for the essence of an elegant, sophisticated and confident woman, designer Charu Lochan Dass (CLD) fuses traditional Indian fashion and design with contemporary and western style.

Returning for her second showcase at POSFW, CLD's all-female collection remains in harmony with her brand promise of “magnifying femininity” with bold, rich colours, traditional gold accents and crafted jewellery pieces by D' Indian Trends.

Titled “Raabta”, the collection was created in celebration of Diwali, an annual Hindu festival honouring good over evil and light over darkness. Raabta is an Urdu word meaning connection or relationship; a connection or relationship with oneself.

“I feel that self-love is very important, and we tend to put that on the back-burner to concentrate on everything else in life. I don't in any way mean being vain, but it's important to really understand who you are and have that inner connection with yourself,”she shared.

CREDITS

Photos: Courtesy POS Fashion Week 2020

Photography: Studio 28 Photography by Udean Joseph

Make-up: Caribbean Cosmetic Company/@

imaginecosmeticstt

Jewellery: D' Indian Trends/@dindiantrends.tt

Location: Estate 101, Maraval, Trinidad/@estate101_official

CLD

Address: 55 Gallus Street, Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago

Phone: +1 868-222-5789

E-mail: charulochandass@gmail.com

Website: www.charulochandass.com

Instagram: @charulochandass