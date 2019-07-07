S Hotel Signature Sky Suite
Shhh, don't say we told you but the S Hotel Signature Sky Suite has found favour with the fabulocracy. Little wonder, really, with its ample offerings of 2,000 sq ft, sprawling living space featuring 20-foot high ceilings and soaring windows offering sweeping views of the Caribbean Sea, Doctor's Cave Beach, the Hip Strip, and the swimming pool.
The custom-made wood dining table designed by Tamara Harding of Mara Made Designs is a veritable conversation piece. The more, if you must know, are the fully equipped kitchen, 55” television, free-standing oversized tub situated perfectly for spectacular ocean views, separate private shower, and walk-in closet. Naturally, there's access to the exclusive Sky Deck with rooftop pool and bar.
Those who can, do! Those who can't, watch! So if you have to ask the cost, as opposed to its availability, it may not be for you.
