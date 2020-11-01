Soleil: A Multifaceted Journey

The Soleil design process was a multifaceted journey. First and foremost was our client's vision. Our client for this Montego Bay development wanted to set a new standard for high-rise residential living in Jamaica. They wanted a first-world development with all the amenities and features one would expect anywhere else in the world, without losing the character of the Caribbean.

The location is always our biggest influence and as such we approach design through an analysis of the site. It is important to take into consideration all the natural elements the site has to offer… What are the views? Where do the prevailing winds come from? What is the path of the sun and how will it interact with the building? What is the shape of the site and what type of building does that lend itself to?

There are also many technical requirements that affect the design such as density regulations, amenity requirements, setbacks, parking requirements… many mundane things that ultimately affect what we can build.

At Soleil, all these factors came together in a design that would reach for the skies. Ultimately, high-rise development allows for the most efficient use of the site. In this case it allowed for a smaller footprint which enabled us to create a waterfront recreation area inclusive of a dynamic pool area, gym, spa, tennis court, outdoor pavilion as well as other more secluded areas allowing the residents spaces to retreat from everyday life.

The shape of Soleil's plan came from maximising the views and privacy of the apartments. Every apartment opens to panoramic views of the bay and mountains in the distance. The V-shaped floor plan not only follows the shoreline of the property but helped us to achieve these goals.

The overall design aesthetic is unmistakably contemporary. However, the details and the finishes are unquestionably grounded by the influences of Jamaica. We had the pleasure of collaborating with Christine Azan, who was the interior designer for the project. She introduced a palette of finishes which not only echoed the warmth and feel of the sun but invited it in and reflected it so the sunlight itself became part of the design. The ever-changing qualities of natural light can be throughout the building.