Nicki has been a constant source of peace for me this year. She's the queen of comfort and seeing her in her element – at home with her family – is a reminder that that's all we need sometimes. She also helped to get me out of the house during the peak of quarantine.

Taking her for walks helped me to get out of my own head and take one day at a time. (As a vet) she's also a reminder of how much my patients really mean to my clients. She's been irreplaceable this year and every other.