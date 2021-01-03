From the morning wake-up calls at 5:00 am to going out to use the bathroom, his daily 30-minute walk, the cuddling, the barking at me every time he sees me eating, and the mischief he's always up to, Stitch has kept me busy and distracted!

He has and continues to be such a joy in my life — helping me to not focus on the challenges all around us, but to instead enjoy the moment!