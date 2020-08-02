A Masterclass With Claude Hamilton

“To become a master at any skill, it takes the total effort of your heart, mind, and soul working together in tandem.” — Maurice Young

There are levels…and then there are levels. Mastery, of course, is the highest level which can be achieved by the exceptionally gifted and committed in any field, skill or profession. Claude Hamilton, orchid breeder/hybridiser since 1983, accredited Jamaica Orchid Society judge since 1986, and accredited American Society judge since 2000, is acclaimed as the Master of Orchids both abroad and on the Rock.

The Unlikely Gardener, orchid novice, at the early onset of orchidelirium, was encouraged by Betty Ashley to pay a visit to Hamilton of Hamlyn's Orchids. With great excitement, I ventured to his property. Upon arrival, Hamilton, who was out and about and a solid conversationalist, identified with my “Montegonianism” and informed that he not only knew both of my parents but that he had gone to Cornwall College with my father and also that his father and my grandfather had served together in the Jamaica Constabulary Force. Of course, this along with my zeal to learn and to procure orchids cemented our scholastic relationship. Indigenous Orchids, Oncidinae, Dendrobiums, Phalaenopsis, Vandas, Encyclia, Laelia, Cattleya, Boughtonias, Myrmecophila, their hybrids and many, many more…Hamlyn's has and knows them all!

This week, though slightly intimidated after Hamilton proffered “I've done this before for the BBC”, the Unlikely Gardener wishes to share the fundamentals: A Master Class with Claude Hamilton.

1. An introduction

Hamilton is passionate about his craft, and thus I quote: “It is important to have an appreciation for where your orchid plant comes from and how it originated.” Having been exposed to this history and being newly armed with an understanding of the plant, I would tend to agree. Aside from being captivated by the orchid's beauty, the soul of orchids is definitely in the detail.

In a nutshell, orchids belong to a family that consists of almost 30,000 species broken down into 763 genera. Hamilton defines a species as “any plant or animal that can reproduce itself on its own in the wild”. A genus is the biological classification or ranking of the species. Basically, it is how the plants are filed and identified by scientists by their names.

2. The orchid flower & pollination

The Unlikely Gardener, at her first meeting with Hamilton was asked to identify the parts of the flower. She could only identify petals, some of which she now knows aren't petals but are sepals (to my mother's horror when informed of this prep school amnesia). Like a pre-schooler learning “my eyes, my nose, my mouth, my ears.…”, Hamilton quickly schooled me on sepals, petals, the lip and the column. An interesting fact is that orchids are hermaphrodites. They have both female and male organs and can self-pollinate.

As you can see on the diagram, the flower has four basic parts:

1. Two Petals – gorgeous enough to lure pollinators;

2. Three Sepals – the distinction between sepal and petal is that the sepal is the remaining parts of the flower bud which like a petal is purposed to lure pollinators;

3. The Lip – the pollinators landing pad; and

4. The Column – the reproductive organ which contains both female (the pistil to include the stigma that receives pollen) and male parts (stamen that produces pollen and includes the anther).

As he identifies the key organs on a beautiful encyclia, Hamilton teaches pollination: “To pollinate the flower, we need to remove the pollen from the anther cap which is at the tip of the flower and then put it on the stigma of that flower for self-pollination or on to the stigma of another flower for cross-pollination.”

3. Breeding In Nature

Walking me through the process, Hamilton paints a picture: “In nature, the plants bloom, the pollinator pollinates them and the ovary of the pollinated flower grows into a fruit and when its mature it contains a mature seed which is capable of growing. The fruit splits, the seeds get disbursed in the wind and for them to germinate they have to be infected with a fungus called a mycorrhizaland if all of these conditions are fulfilled and the seeds falls on the right tree and on the right spot of the tree, then they can germinate.”

4. Flasking: The Artificial Grow

As an orchid breeder, Hamilton reproduces orchid species and produces his own certified and internationally recognised hybrids. He instructs: “One of the interesting things about orchids is that plants in the same genus can be crossbred or bred to one another. Oftentimes, plants that are not in the same genus but in the same family can be crossbred to produce new hybrids that would not normally occur in nature.” In his words, a hybrid is “a cross between two different species or between a species and a hybrid or between two hybrids”. Hybrid Orchids are normally captivatingly charming and exotic looking.

Standing in his Flasking Room with his trusted Icy who has been flasking since 1991 nearby, he describes the artificial growing process:

1. The plantlets are grown in a nutrient that is ideal for germinating the seed and for growing it to maturity;

2. The seeds, which resemble dust particles, are sown in the nutrient and placed in a sterile glass flask and are allowed to germinate;

3. As the seeds grow into plantlets they are transferred from the flask to sterile glass jars until they are large enough to be transplanted and survive on their own in the shade house.

In Hamilton's parlance: “For most orchids from seed to first blooming will take an average of about six years. It's not an overnight sensation. Because of this, orchids tend to seem to be expensive.”

5. From The Master: Essential Tips For Beginners

The Orchid Master says that these are the most important things that you need to know, “everything else is secondary”:

1. The type of orchid that you have;

2. The kind of light that's ideal;

3. How to water;

4. How to fertilise;

5. How to diagnose disease and other problems.

The Master charges that if you are unsure of any of the above, “it would be a good idea to have a mentor or somebody who is not just an advice giver but somebody who knows what they are doing. There are piles of people willing to give advice, very often well-intentioned.”

For the full experience and for further questions, take a trip to Hamlyn's Orchids...