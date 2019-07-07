A Mediterranean Enclave

Jamaica is home to some of the most spectacular houses, which is great news for interior designers like Eroleen Anderson-Powell who are able to transport clients to anywhere in the world.

The owners of this well-appointed upper Saint Andrew property wanted a Mediterranean vibe complete with colours that evoke the region. Anderson-Powell used Greece as her mood board and added hues of white, blue, red, yellow, green, orange, brown and pink.

The pool and entertainment areas were where she started. Naturally blue tones dominated both the pool and the furnishings, plus a solid blue sits proudly on the dark stained deck. The outside is brought inside via lush vegetation and blooms which further enhance the designated relaxation and entertainment areas.

SO invites you in.