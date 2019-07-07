A Mediterranean Enclave
Jamaica is home to some of the most spectacular houses, which is great news for interior designers like Eroleen Anderson-Powell who are able to transport clients to anywhere in the world.
The owners of this well-appointed upper Saint Andrew property wanted a Mediterranean vibe complete with colours that evoke the region. Anderson-Powell used Greece as her mood board and added hues of white, blue, red, yellow, green, orange, brown and pink.
The pool and entertainment areas were where she started. Naturally blue tones dominated both the pool and the furnishings, plus a solid blue sits proudly on the dark stained deck. The outside is brought inside via lush vegetation and blooms which further enhance the designated relaxation and entertainment areas.
SO invites you in.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy