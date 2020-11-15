Abatina Oh

Tina was no deceiver

Few were inclined to believe her

Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door?

She was lucky to marry

A rich, rich man handsome like Harry

Aba Tina oh, who have you there breakin' down the door?

Harry was a charmer

No one believed he could harm her

Aba Tina oh, who you have there breaking' down the door?

Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door?

The wedding was the talk of the town

Went down the aisle in a long, long, white gown

Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door?

They said she wanted to marry above her

All she wanted was someone to love her

Aba Tina oh who you have there breakin' down the door?

News came first, they called her a liar

She had no sound she mouth full of wire

Aba Tina oh, who you have breakin' down the door?

In the end Tina was buried

By the church where she got married

Aba Tina oh, who you have breakin' down the door?

Tina should have outlived us

Now we pray that she will forgive us

Aba Tina oh, who you have breakin' down the door?

Aba Tina oh, who you have breakin' down the door?

The above lyrics of Abatina by the legendary calypsonian Calypso Rose inspired the latest collection that celebrated Trinbagonian fashion designer Claudia Pegus unveiled virtually on Saturday November 7, in Port of Spain, Trinidad at POS Fashion Week. “It's about a Caribbean woman who aspired to move up the social ladder. She got married, but it all ended rather tragically,” Pegus shared.

The 20 piece collection spotlights the unbridled joy of the engagement, the release in the flowing clothes; in between there are a few aspirational pieces.

The collection featured four mini sections: Holiday formal in black and navy silk chiffon and peau de soie, summer dresses in Italian-printed abstract and floral cotton, kaftans in mixed multicoloured floral silk chamois piped along the edges in satin ribbon, and boyfriend shirts in 100 per cent white cotton.

Show Credits:

Production Assistant: Brian Matthew

Hair: Ashvin Bally

Eyewear: Claudia Pegus & Optometrist Today

Accessories: Claudia Pegus and Statement Accessories

Shoes: Shoeaholics

Flowers: Antoni's Florals

Shoot location: Claudia Pegus Atelier, level 3 Long Circular Mall, St James, Trinidad

The collection can be viewed on the boutique's Facebook page

See Claudia Pegus Couture for information on availability and price as well as ClaudiaPegusDesigns on Instagram

