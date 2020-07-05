AC Hotel by Marriott Kingston in 10

1. Just in time for its reopening, AC Hotel Kingston celebrated its first anniversary on June 17 by unpacking a new perspective with a brand-new way to hotel. This sleek, chic, urban destination hotel has all the trimmings, including the hottest lounge in town serving up its signature Kingston Mule, outdoor/indoor space, well-appointed rooms, and artwork for every culture and taste.

2. AC Hotel Kingston was named the Caribbean's Leading New Hotel 2020 by the World Travel Awards.

3. Cooped-up Kingstonians can enjoy 'Staycation' packages available from US$170 per night, including a 10% AC Lounge Discount and Late Check-Out.

4. Offering the largest and most flexible meeting spaces in Kingston, over 18,000 sq ft, along with an Innovation Room for the most strategic and forward-thinking brainstorm sessions. Stay tuned for even more meeting space coming to AC on September 1.

5. Introducing New Business Executive Packages, including AC Care Kits, perfectly curated for modern business, complete with mask and sanitiser to help guests live harmoniously amidst COVID-19.

6. Hot off the press! Starbucks opened at AC Hotel Kingston on July 1, serving up all its signature favourites and specialty brews for hotel and non-hotel goers.

7. Featuring the newest and most unique wedding locations, featuring sophisticated wedding collection offerings, along with a certified Marriott International wedding coordinator to attend to a bride and groom's every fairy tale.

8. AC Hotel responsibly unveiled its Commitment to Clean, the Marriott Gold Standard in the industry for redefining AC Hotel's cleaning and safety protocols to the highest standards, so that guests can still enjoy all the hotel amenities while feeling safe and protected.

9. A live DJ spins good tunes, doling out vibes, every Friday and Saturday night, from 6:00 pm on, all July long, in the AC Lounge. Enjoy craft beer, specialty wine, and expertly made signature cocktails. It's the perfect blend!

10. Follow @ACHotelKingston on social media for the latest news and giveaway offers.