Al Fresco Living

With temperatures rising, staying indoors suddenly feels like sitting in an oven set to its maximum setting. Heading to the coast is always a great idea, but what if your favourite spot hasn't reopened yet? Well then, create your perfect outdoor oasis at home! Outdoor living spaces are a great way to extend the livable space of your home and with proper planning and execution an outdoor area will have you entertaining al fresco and building memories with your family and friends for years to come. Decorate your outdoor areas in style with these chic decorating ideas.

5 Tips To Create The Perfect Outdoor Space

When you are decorating your home, it is easy to forget to give attention to your outdoor areas but, if done right, you can extend the living space of your home to the outside with comfortable and cosy seating areas and clever decorating ideas.

1. Layout: Carefully planning how you will lay out the space will help save you time and money. Use masking or painter's tape to mark the ground with the size and shapes of your furniture. This will give you a sense of how the space will function and help you to select furniture that will fit comfortably into the space you have.

2. Function & Flexibility: Go for flexible designs, such as chairs that can double as lounge chairs in a seating area and tables that can extend to accommodate different size groups.

3. Style: As you look for your outdoor furniture, select looks that complement the style inside your house.

4. Want to add a touch of fun to your outdoor space? Cue the colourful accents. Infuse cushions with vibrant colours for a bold pick-me-up feel.

5. Sometimes it is the little touches that make a space, whether that space is inside or outside. Charming accents like lighting, planters, and small furniture can take a space from bland to beautiful in no time.

Remember, living in Jamaica means #ilivewhereyouvacation

Have fun!

Spaces Ltd

Address: 7-9 Ardenne Road, Kingston

E-mail: info@spacesjamaica.com

Contact: 876-926-4013

www.spacesjamaica.com