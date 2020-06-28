Al Fresco Living
With temperatures rising, staying indoors suddenly feels like sitting in an oven set to its maximum setting. Heading to the coast is always a great idea, but what if your favourite spot hasn't reopened yet? Well then, create your perfect outdoor oasis at home! Outdoor living spaces are a great way to extend the livable space of your home and with proper planning and execution an outdoor area will have you entertaining al fresco and building memories with your family and friends for years to come. Decorate your outdoor areas in style with these chic decorating ideas.
5 Tips To Create The Perfect Outdoor Space
When you are decorating your home, it is easy to forget to give attention to your outdoor areas but, if done right, you can extend the living space of your home to the outside with comfortable and cosy seating areas and clever decorating ideas.
1. Layout: Carefully planning how you will lay out the space will help save you time and money. Use masking or painter's tape to mark the ground with the size and shapes of your furniture. This will give you a sense of how the space will function and help you to select furniture that will fit comfortably into the space you have.
2. Function & Flexibility: Go for flexible designs, such as chairs that can double as lounge chairs in a seating area and tables that can extend to accommodate different size groups.
3. Style: As you look for your outdoor furniture, select looks that complement the style inside your house.
4. Want to add a touch of fun to your outdoor space? Cue the colourful accents. Infuse cushions with vibrant colours for a bold pick-me-up feel.
5. Sometimes it is the little touches that make a space, whether that space is inside or outside. Charming accents like lighting, planters, and small furniture can take a space from bland to beautiful in no time.
Remember, living in Jamaica means #ilivewhereyouvacation
Have fun!
Spaces Ltd
Address: 7-9 Ardenne Road, Kingston
E-mail: info@spacesjamaica.com
Contact: 876-926-4013
www.spacesjamaica.com
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy