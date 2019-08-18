Alexa, Say Kohler

On Thursday, August 8, directors of Kohler Jamaica invited clients, interior designers and industry stakeholders to 'rethink the ordinary' at the Constant Spring Road Kohler Jamaica Showroom, as they unveiled their newest suite. If the plan was to upset our equilibrium and leave us wanting an Alexa moment in our bathroom, it was Mission Accomplished!

In between sips of Hardy's Merlot and Pink Moscato, and Café Dolce and Fromage nibbles guests witnessed the unveiling of The Suite 5 — Veil collection by interior designer Vanessa Paisley-Clare — who from the curated space said it gave “a new meaning to contemporary design”.

The Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror (40”) with Amazon Alexa is the 'mirror, mirror on the wall' that every woman never knew she wanted — make that, needed — in her life until that very moment. Aided by Alexa, the mirror intuitively responds to specific tasks that initiates a hands-free bathroom experience. If, like us at SO, your en-suite bathroom routine requires a minimum of 90 minutes, add another 30. For why rush an experience that includes your choice of music while you apply the latest Pat McGrath foundation, style your hair, contemplate your wardrobe based on weather updates, and check for pesky traffic delays all before slipping into Aquazzura pumps? Smug in the knowledge of your envy-worthy Kohler 90 CRI*, simply put, you'll always be seeing yourself in the best light 'cos this mirror might just be the fairest of them all!

The sculpted simplicity of the Veil Freestanding Bath found favour with all. Indeed, within minutes of Kohler Product Specialist Clayton Lynch's revelation that the opulent hand-sculpted bath was “specifically shaped to hug your body”, one guest decided to climb in and see for herself!

The Veil Intelligent Comfort Height Skirted One-Piece Elongated Dual-Flush Toilet was not to be upstaged by a mirror even with its LED nightlight and hands-free open/close option. Also unveiled in the suite were the Veil Trough Vessel Bathroom Sink, the Composed Floor-Mount Bath Filler Trim with handshower and the Jute Wall-Hung Bathroom Vanity Cabinet (48”), which Paisley-Clare described as perfect for the Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) woman married to the not-so OCD man.

Sleek, minimalistic and ergonomically designed, the Kohler Jamaica Suite 5 — Veil is nothing but exceptional. Kohler Jamaica invited SO to 'rethink the ordinary' and #yeswedid!

Prices available upon request.