Allen Chastanet, PM of St Lucia, charts a new course

It has been too long. But absence certainly makes the heart grow fonder and, like Idris Elba, George Clooney and Roger Federer, Allen Michael Chastanet will always tug at SO 's heart strings.

Forty-year-old St Lucia has a big-picture politician as its prime minister. A smart choice many determined (it's almost three years since he was elected) for a country of a mature age to perhaps try new things, embrace the non-traditional and chart a new course.

Victory was the logical first step; getting comfortable in the position from day one, however, had its challenges.

Seated comfortably inside one of the luxe suites of Sandals Grande Saint Lucian in black cords and a polo shirt, Chastanet gets candid.

“I think the system is a bit flawed,” he shared in response to SO's question about his first day on the job.

“You go through a campaign... then all of a sudden you know, security guards started arriving six, seven o'clock... you are accustomed to touching, feeling and hugging. And, all of a sudden, you have people kind of restricting that part.”

That was jolt number one. “The second was that you get sworn in by 10:00 am the following day and you're the prime minister without being briefed.

“Although fortunate to have been in government previously, as a minister, and having some understanding of how things work. Plus, during the period in Opposition, we had taken the time to meet with all of the development agencies because the government was not sharing any information with us…,” he added.

Truth be told, Chastanet's candour is refreshing. SO harkens back to the day of his wedding where Father of the Nation, Sir John Compton and several other notables walked unescorted into the cathedral and sat like everybody else, and the reception that followed later was referenced as a veritable Caricom Summit.

Chastanet has remained humble. “St Lucia is very fortunate that the father of our country was a gentleman called Sir John Compton. And if there was one attribute that I think everybody respected [it] was his humility... he insisted on driving himself, amongst everything else. I wish I could do that too, but my wife, who's also an attorney-at-law, thinks it would be a disaster, were I to get involved in a car accident. She's absolutely right.”

But do not expect to see this PM insisting on being escorted to VIP lounges and having handlers and security personnel sweeping the room prior to his arrival. SO watched him arrive and depart Sandals unescorted, meeting and greeting staff and vacationers alike.

Indeed, when his wife was honoured by Brescia University and also, at the 4th Annual Officers' Ball & Fashion Event that she founded and chairs, he comfortably allowed her the spotlight.

“This is not forever,” he states matter-of-factly. “Consider ants. If you take a straw and suck out 10 or 12 the line continues. The day after John F Kennedy got shot, the milkman brought the milk; the newspaper came out... life continued. The lesson is simple: we are not indispensable. My job is to try to make change. That change may happen in your lifetime, as well as it might not.

“I constantly remind the people in my party: one person can lose the election, for we have seen where constituencies are lost by one or two votes. No one person, however, can win an election.”

Our conversation covered a myriad of topics, from the tragedy of Botham Jean's death, (“an incredible family. I admire their strength and how they represented the Caribbean...sometimes we really don't understand why. And it really requires us to just have faith in what is happening and the message therein”.) to running a country, and commitment to family (“there is no balance and it requires their strength. And so, my kids and wife have just been absolutely amazing and by extension my father, my mother, my sister and in-laws. Indeed, they are the ones who deserve the credit because the adjustment has really been on their part, in terms of recognising what I'm doing.

“My son, whom we had to convince to put a suit on, the day I was sworn in, reminded me that this was my gig, not his, and that he had not signed up for this.

“That said, when it's their time it just is. No phones, no distraction... So it's about me being Dad. And even with my wife, I recall an interview by former US First Lady Michelle Obama, who spoke about using the platform afforded her. Now don't get me wrong, I'm not comparing, but I had that conversation with Raquel and I remember saying, 'You know honey, there's a 50/50 chance we're going to win. Because there are only two people in the race and you have to start giving some consideration to your platform. When we won there was still uncertainty until we found out the dire state of the country's police and fire stations. She immediately created the Make It Happen Foundation [which recognises the efforts of the country's hard-working police and fire officers] now in its fourth year.”)

Don't expect the man who got into tourism because he felt that it offered the region the greatest opportunity for economic growth, wealth and competitive advantage not to have lots to say on global warming, carbon tax and the Paris Accord. He's also put in the research.

“Manchester Airport conducted a study [this was during the days when we had APD technology]. The findings were that there were more emissions from the cars dropping off passengers than the planes. So in fact, from a technological perspective, the Aviation Industry Act has actually done a much better job in reducing its overall emissions”?

Food for thought leads us to cows, the second largest carbon emitter. Chastanet is giving up meat come January 2020, primarily for his own health, but also as his personal contribution to climate change. It's uncomfortable. But if the changes you're making are not uncomfortable, then there's no change. I've learned that,” he says.

As we watch him later that evening walk the runway with his beloved daughter Rhyan, applaud his wife's philanthropic endeavours, and seamlessly work the room, we are reminded that elections are 18 months away and Chastanet wants a second term as St Lucia PM.