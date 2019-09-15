An Ode to Sexy, Courageous Mothers: Cushine SS20 RTW

Carly Cushnie is back from maternity leave — she had an adorable baby girl, Santi, five months ago. Last week, the womenswear designer digitally debuted her Spring Summer 2020 ready-to-wear collection. She opted for a photoshoot with working moms and a complementary video documenting the process.

And, at the centre of this group “sexy, courageous women who are mothers as well” is the designer's muse — her mom Angela. Joining Cushnie's mom were: Endeavor Chief Marketing Officer Bozoma St John, celebrity and media personality Lala Anthony, Filipina American model Sharina Gutierrez, activist and lawyer Meena Harris, international model Thanyá Santos, and beauty journalist and supermodel Veronica Webb.

It is interesting to note that Cushnie partnered with Phenomenal Woman, of which Meena Harris is the founder and CEO. Phenomenal Woman is “female-powered organisation that works to bring awareness to intersectional social causes”. Recently, Phenomenal Woman kick-started an offshoot effort, Phenomenal Mother, which offers support to Families Belong Together, a grassroots organisation fighting against the Trump Administration's family separation policy. Who says that fashion is frivolous?

The collection celebrates femininity with clothes that are sensual and empowering.