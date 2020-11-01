Andrea's Endless Summer

“I am in the garden almost every day either fertilising, watering, spraying for inspections or just arranging and cleaning the plants. It has become therapy for me. Gardening is my 'me' time.” – Andrea Morrison-Davidson, Ocho Rios Orchid Society president

Andrea Morrison-Davidson is a product of Saint Bess. There is something quintessential and God blessed about “Saint E” and southern-belt people. It must be in the red dirt. They have a passion for the earth and usually have a planter's prowess which is unrivalled by and far superior to those of us who spring from external and not-so-green-thumbed parishes. Although Morrison-Davidson has migrated from Saint E to St Mary, it is clear that she has put to good use the hereditary salt of the earth horticultural teachings of her grandfather who taught her to plant and thereafter to watch things grow. Yes, it's as simple as planting and watching for Saint E people but not for the rest of us. In those days for a young Miss Morrison, it was yam, watermelon and corn; but today, it is beautiful, brilliant blooms!

Endless Summer

Morrison-Davidson's love of gardening blossomed at Endless Summer, her present home of 17 years in Boscobel, for which she has an infinite love. Morrison-Davidson shares, “The space gave me room to explore and to really spread my wings with plants… being in the garden gives me a deep sense of peace. It can easily take you to a calmer place.”

The garden comprises several orchid patches, Aglaonema, and Adeniums. Naturally, she educates the Unlikely Gardener who was unsurprisingly unfamiliar with the latter two by name. Morrison-Davidson informs “Aglaonemas have beautiful foliage and Adeniums have frequent spectacular blooms that come in a variety of shades and colours.”

Her picturesque garden and prize-winning orchids are impressive and give new meaning to the Toni Morrison quote that “beauty [is] not simply something to behold; it [is] something one [can] do”. The grounds of Endless Summer are definitely for the annals!

Madam President

Like many orchid savants, orchids were not Morrison-Davidson's first plant passion. However, after receiving several gifts, and having them perish due to lack of care, Morrison-Davidson started enquiring as to how to keep these gorgeous beauties alive. She says it was through this enquiry that she “came to discover the unlimited species, colours, sizes and shapes of orchids”. Shortly thereafter, she was hooked. She joined the Ocho Rios Orchid Society and, in her words, “that is where the true addiction started as the society really fosters learning about orchids in a fun and relaxed environment”.

She now serves as the incumbent president of the Ocho Rios Orchid Society and gives respect to “more senior members of the society who have been great at mothering young orchid enthusiasts and have always been more than generous with their encouragement and information on orchid care”.

She remains fervent, confiding, “I have never seen an orchid that I wouldn't take home and add to my garden, but Cattleyas are my favourite…I particularly like the ones with the larger blooms. These blooms don't last as long as some other orchids but the size and variety in colours make up for that. Walking into my greenhouse and seeing a new Cattleya bloom really makes my day!”

Mastering The Art

It is politically correct to state that Morrison-Davidson is in the international orchid big league, having been awarded two coveted American Orchid Society (AOS) awards for Tolumnia and Rhynchostylis.

The greatest of masters are continuous students who are constantly learning as they are teaching. She confides that as a fledgling student, she stayed away from Cymbidiums because of their reputation of being difficult to grow, and having not been exposed to many at her orchid society. However, as she became more experienced she has taken them on as a challenge and modestly states that she has had fair succes. That's the thing about plants, especially orchids: They push you to learn. “As it relates to orchids in particular, it is an addiction but an enjoyable one. Enjoy the colourful ride!” Morrison-Davidson says.

For those of us who are beginners and new enthusiasts, she advises that we choose plants that we love and then try to learn as much as we possibly can about nurturing them. She feels that “this will help you to grow healthy plants and allow you to enjoy them”.

Here's to Andrea Morrison-Davidson, her mastery and her endless summer!