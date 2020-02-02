Backpacker Tourism Display @ Ragamuffin

The timing, April 2019, in the heat of Carnival, some might argue was fortuitous. But what of post-Tabanca?

A smile creased the face of Ragamuffin Hostel ideator Andrew Nam as he speaks to his continued optimism that the 20-bed dorm room, as well as a 10-bed dorm room reserved for females only — is a concept whose time has come.

But how does it all work? How does he get heads to pillows at 74 Lady Musgrave Rd? “You book online, or just show up as a walk-in (if you are feeling lucky),” Nam shares with a wry smile. “There is a receptionist who receives you on arrival. You pick a bed, and are given an electronic key to the premises. Then you are free to go in and out as you please.” Indeed, there's no specific target market. “If someone is meant to find us they will... and, once they have a good time staying, will send others our way, too.”

The beds, SO notices, are customised to be slightly larger than the standard single. This, we're told, is a deliberate strategy so more body types can fit comfortably. The bed is fitted with a reading light, charging outlets, and a privacy curtain. The amenities include free WiFi and air-conditioned rooms. Guests share a main room, a kitchenette equipped with burners and cookware, an outdoor smoking-friendly terrace, and co-ed bathrooms. The adjoining café and partner restaurant Veggie Campus are also added conveniences for guests.

Nam, a former backpacker who's travelled to more than 80 countries and is au fait with and appreciative of the attendant lifestyle of freedom and flexibility, opines, “The backpacker tourism industry is well underserved in Jamaica and the Caribbean, with primarily resort getaways, expensive all-inclusive packages and Airbnbs which limit one's social experience.”

“Many,” he continues, “are still unfamiliar with the hostel concept or perceive it as being unsafe or dingy!” Clearly, he's reading SO's body language!

“The shared space is,” he hastens to reassure, “a great way to connect with others and find friends on your travel journey... opening a hostel is primarily an opportunity to create an unforgettable hospitality experience, which is much more affordable and authentic in value for millennial travellers. Though there are a few other hostels in Kingston, prior to the opening of Ragamuffin, none existed in a commercial or central location. With this location, travel routes — whether walking, busing or by taxi — are much safer, easily accessible, and shorter distances to get to where travellers may want. Location is everything, and walking distance from Bob Marley Museum is a major perk for guests.”

Nam, who was born and raised in Kingston, labels himself a student of life. Indeed, his global travels commenced after Campion College when he attended Pickering College boarding school in Canada, and the University of Ottawa, where he graduted with a bachelor's degree in economics. He worked as a business analyst for IBM until he left the job for a 12-month journey through Asia, India, and Africa. The path informed his solo venture as an entrepreneur.

On his return to Jamaica, Nam spent countless hours drafting layouts to convert the space, and mapping everything that would fit in, from bed frames to coffee machines. Most of the help he got planning was from his mum. He led a team of workmen through demolition and construction. Creative director Rebecca Levy joined the team to handle the finishes of the hostel interior and café, adding storytelling murals, picking palettes, fabrics, and further curating spaces which elevated the brand's vibe and message. It was a very co-creative process with many people involved like multi-dimensional artist Mazola Wa Mwashighadi, David Myrie of Exquisite Wicker who did all the wicker work, Suzanna Missenberger the paintings, and Everton Hudson on carpentry projects.

The response — consistently exceptional reviews that the hostel is comfortable, clean, relaxed, with friendly and helpful staff — keeps the team motivated.