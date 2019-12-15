Brescia Honours Caribbean Alumnae

Brescia University College celebrated notable Caribbean alumnae and partners at the Centennial Gala, held a week ago Friday at Sandals St Lucia Golf & Country Club, Cap Estate. It was, those in attendance concurred, a fitting close to a year of centennial celebrations. The soirée not only underscored Brescia's deep connection with the Caribbean community but also paid homage to Brescia's alumnae and associated alumnae who have made significant contributions to advancing leadership within their communities.

One hundred years ago, Brescia's foundresses, the Ursuline Sisters of Chatham, committed to developing an education rooted in the values of wisdom, justice and compassion, and the development of young women leaders. Since its founding, Brescia's community has expanded and become enriched by its inspiring student leaders – including the hundreds of Caribbean students and alumnae who once called Brescia home.

SO was in attendance and spotlights the awardees:

• Lifetime Award – Charmaine Heslop-DaCosta, for demonstrating exceptional leadership throughout her lifetime

• Emerging Award – Michelle Rousseau and Suzanne Rousseau, for making an impact on their community through entrepreneurial ventures

• Activist Award – Beryl Carasco-Alleyne, for unwavering commitment to social justice and for application of creative thinking to solve political and economic problems

• Distinction Award – E Juliet Mallet Phillip, for empowering women to be successful at building their careers and thriving in positions of leadership

• Centennial Leader Award – Charmaine Gardner, who embodies the mission and values of Brescia, advocates for women in leadership and is a positive force for change in society

Plus, Brescia announced two special honorees with named awards that support a Caribbean students' experience on campus:

Mara Giraudy-Thompson

Raquel Du Boulay-Chastanet

Editor's Note: Brescia University College, Canada's women's university college, is affiliated with Western University. The 1,600 women registered as either full- or part-time students at Brescia study a wide variety of subjects in the Schools of Behavioural & Social Sciences, Food & Nutritional Sciences, Humanities and Leadership & Social Change in an empowering, compassionate, student-centred and invigorating environment. Degrees are granted by Western. The Catholic University College welcomes students from all backgrounds and values diversity.