Caribbean Beauty Awards Gala
Last Sunday the most fab and beautiful folks in Trinidad dressed to the nines and headed to a gala at Queen's Hall in Port of Spain in celebration of the 2019 Caribbean Beauty Awards (CBA). The brainchild of Aruna Maharaj, granddaughter of Trinidad's pioneer of cosmetology Ramdoolarie Maharaj, the CBA is dedicated to recognising the trailblasing professionals in Trinidad & Tobago's beauty sector.
The CBA is a non-profit organisation that was established to identify and recognise quality and excellence in the thriving Trinidadian economic sector, which is part of the multi-billion-dollar global industry. One of the objectives of CBA is to encourage the enhancement of current best practices and to improve the professionalism of the members.
The criteria for best practices and high standards for the 2019 awards were developed by many experienced local professionals and the CBA panel of judges. The categories were: lash extensions, nails, spa aesthetics, make-up, hair, barbering, and henna.
The swanky event saw Sacha Cosmetics Managing Director Kama Maharaj, Minister of Education Anthony Garcia, notable fashion designer Peter Elias, and other members of Trinidad's glitterati in attendance. SO is pleased to bring snapshots from the event.
