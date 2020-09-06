Chari BYCHARI

Chari Cuthbert broke the Internet a few weeks ago when her VOTE necklace was spotted around former First Lady Michelle Obama's neck and the Jamaican became the most sought-after jewellery designer on the planet! SO2 caught up with Cuthbert, the daughter of Charmaine Campbell and Richard Cuthbert, in Los Angeles in between the non-stop stream of orders. We get the answers to the questions you're eager to know.

Where were you born and which schools did you attend?

I was born in Miami, Florida, to Jamaican parents. I attended Immaculate Conception prep and high.

When did you leave Jamaica and where and what did you study?

I moved to Miami in 2000. I attended the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale to study photography.

How did you get involved in jewellery design?

I've been passionate about jewellery since I was a young girl. After designing jewellery in my spare time, I finally decided to take the plunge in 2012 and quit my job to dedicate all of my time and energy to BYCHARI.

You created the VOTE chain in 2016 for that campaign. Tell us how that necklace found its way around Michelle Obama's neck.

Meredith Koop, Mrs Obama's longtime stylist, reached out in late-July of this year via e-mail, saying, “I'd love to have a necklace made for Mrs Obama.” My immediate response was, “It will be done in an hour.” We kept our promise and delivered the necklace promptly in the hopes that Mrs Obama would love the necklace.

What was your immediate reaction when you saw her on TV wearing it?

I was beyond excited and surprised to see her debut the necklace while watching her deliver one of her most historically relevant speeches to date at the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

What were the following 24 hours like?

The 24 hours following the DNC were an absolute whirlwind. The orders of the VOTE necklace instantly came streaming in. Meanwhile, I received dozens of requests for on-camera, phone and print interviews and non-stop congratulatory texts, e-mails and phone calls from friends, family and colleagues. It was the most exciting 24 hours of my entire life!

What's next for Chari?

BYCHARI has a few exciting product launches in the works. The upcoming one that I'm most excited about is that we are creating another version of the VOTE necklace at a more accessible price point. My dream is that any BYCHARI client who wants to wear an official BYCHARI VOTE necklace can. Adding another version to the collection will help make that dream a reality. The other product lines are top-secret right now. Follow along on our social media channels to stay in the know with the latest BYCHARI news.