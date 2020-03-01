 Cocktails in Kingston

Cocktails in Kingston

Sunday, March 01, 2020

First published: December 14, 2008

 

It's Monday evening in Kingston and The Club House — with its soft lighting and cabana-chic appeal — at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel is proving an apt respite from a long day's work and bumper-to-bumper Christmas traffic. The poolside lime, stylishly dubbed 'Cocktails in Kingston' and sponsored by Appleton Jamaica Rum, is the perfect scene for Style Observer alumni… think: the ladies of Cocktails With and the gentlemen of My Kingston. And as guests sip exotic offerings like Barakatinis, V/X Pomegranate Martinis and Estate Greyhound — flavoured with Appleton Estate V/X, Appleton Estate Reserve, Appleton Estate Extra and Appleton Estate Master Blenders' Legacy — our camera roams the room. SO here's a look.

We take you back into the SO archives and spotlight some the ladies of Cocktails With and the gents of My Kingston

