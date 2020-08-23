Coffee with Koffee... minus the condensed milk

Catching up with the multi-hyphenate Mikayla Simpson known globally as Koffee is as refreshing as the gulps of fresh air afforded atop the Fig Tree Deck of the reopened Stush in the Bush. Her wide endearing smile makes her approachable and becomes a magnet for those who find it hard to feign indifference to the celebrity in their midst. Never ones to be left out Style Observer (SO) catches up with our Grammy wonder before she hops on a flight to the United Kingdom for a shoot.

Style Observer (SO): What has been your COVID-19 takeaway?

Koffee (K): This pandemic has taught me that self-care/self-reflection is necessary and is essential to healing, joy and success.

SO: Were there any anxieties immediately following the closing of borders and the cancellation of the many tours lined up?

K: Rather than growing anxious I think I was able to find peace in a new reality and embrace my potential to change my course of action.

SO: Tell us about Lockdown. How challenging was it and how much pressure was there to churn out another hit?

K: The lyrics fo r Lockdown came very naturally to me as did the ideas for the video, and my team and I were able to bring everything to fruition and produce this bop with no pressure whatsoever!

SO: You recently celebrated birthday #20. No longer a tween how has that transition been for you?

K: I'm still deciding!

SO: What would you say today to your 13-year-old self at Ardenne High School?

K: “Do your thing.”

SO: How do you unwind?

K: I unwind by listening to my favourite music, being in nature and sometimes going to the beach.

SO: Whose music do you listen to during a spin to the country?

K: Lately it's been Popcaan.

SO: What's your favourite parish and why?

K: My favourite parish is St Catherine because I was born and raised there.

SO: Your favourite thing to do when nobody is watching is?

K: Read up on zodiac signs!

SO: What's your favourite food?

K: Mom's cooking.

SO: Finally, what's your one wish for the rest of 2020?

K: Peace and happiness for all.