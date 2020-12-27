How Are You? Courtney Madison

How am I? Truthfully, I am grateful.

At the beginning of the pandemic, I wasn't sure how the year would unfold. But 2020, with its anxiety-producing days, has been a masterful teacher.

By being forced to slow down, I explored my roots and reached further to understand where those lie in Jamaica. My father is Jamaican, and my mother is Canadian. I've begun to dive into my paternal ancestry and have asked my Jamaican friends to help me plan a trip there. I want to travel across the island. I've been bookmarking must-see spots on Instagram and making a list of all the things I want to eat. My husband is in the music industry and grew up surrounded by Jamaicans. Through music, he shares aspects of the culture shared with him by his bredrin dem in Toronto. He and my Jamaican friends have been extraordinary at supporting my exploration of the culture. I've been to Jamaica a couple of times before but as a resort-bound tourist. I want my next visit to be somewhat of a homecoming.

I've also asked my mother lots of questions this year. Like how my family owned and lost Casa Loma — a historic 64,700 square-foot 98-room Toronto mansion, now a landmark, that was completed in 1914. Genealogy and family history are both eye-opening and fascinating.

I've also explored other sides of my creativity and am now an interior decorator. I've parlayed my celebrity wardrobe styling skills into another revenue stream. This year I also learned how to cook and am working on completing a 100km running challenge that I am doing with a friend. Now I appreciate and value simple pleasures.

This year has made me feel incredibly grateful for everything I have.