Cushnie's Rococo-Inspired Collection

Inspired by the incredible beauty of the graphic whitewashed walls and pietra serena interior of the Medici Chapel and the astoundingly elegant marble sculptures held within it, the Cushnie Fall/Winter 2020 collection is a study in contrast between graphic angular lines and delicate Grecian-inspired draping.

Why dispute the gushing euphoria of the February issue of American Vogue? Save to thank Brooke Bobb for sharing Cushnie's description of her rococo-inspired pre-fall collection.

In lieu of a show this season Cushnie presented her new designs inside her Garment District atelier, pointing to a mood board pinned with images from inside the Medici Chapel in Florence. Cushnie spoke about her love of contrasts and specifically the juxtaposition between graphic, angular lines and delicate Grecian-esque draping. It's been refreshing to see her explore this approach and to balance out some of her signature geometric, modernist aesthetic elements with those that are softer. The results signify a smart evolution for the brand.